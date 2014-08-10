BAGHDAD Aug 10 French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for talks with officials on
efforts to confront Islamic State militants who have advanced
across northern Iraq, state television reported.
Kurdish officials said Fabius would later travel to their
regional capital Arbil for further talks.
Islamic State has captured wide swaths of northern Iraq
since June, executing non-Sunni Muslim captives, displacing tens
of thousands of people and drawing the first U.S. air strikes in
the region since Washington withdrew troops in 2011.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing
by Catherine Evans)