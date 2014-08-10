* Minister says some victims buried alive, women kidnapped
* Militants ordered Yazidis to convert or die
* U.S. conducts third day of air strikes
* France echoes U.S. call for inclusive Iraqi government
* Maliki blamed for worst crisis since Saddam's fall
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Aug 10 Islamic State militants have
killed hundreds of Iraq's minority Yazidis, burying some alive
and taking women as slaves, an Iraqi government minister said on
Sunday, as U.S. warplanes again bombed the insurgents and a
political deadlock dragged on.
Human rights minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani accused the
Sunni Muslim insurgents - who have ordered the community they
regard as "devil worshippers" to convert to Islam or die - of
celebrating what he called a "a vicious atrocity".
No independent confirmation was available of the killings of
hundreds of Yazidis, an event that could increase pressure on
Western powers to do more to help tens of thousands of people,
including many from religious and ethnic minorities, who have
fled the Islamic State's offensive.
The U.S. Central Command said drones and jet aircraft had
hit Islamic State armed trucks and mortar positions near Arbil,
the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region which had been
relatively stable throughout the past decade of turmoil until
the insurgents swept across northwestern Iraq this summer.
That marked a third successive day of U.S. air strikes, and
Central Command said in its statement that they were aimed at
protecting Kurdish peshmerga forces as they face off against the
militants near Arbil, the site of a U.S. consulate and a
U.S.-Iraqi joint military operations centre.
President Barack Obama has urged Iraqi political leaders to
bury their sectarian differences and form a more inclusive
government that can unite Iraqis against Islamic State
militants.
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, seen as a sectarian leader,
was in no mood for compromise, indicating in a tough speech
delivered on television on Sunday night that he would not drop
his bid for a third term.
Special forces loyal to him were deployed on Sunday night in
strategic areas of Baghdad, police said. Several police sources
also said the forces had taken up positions at key entrances to
the sprawling capital.
Maliki, seen as an authoritarian and sectarian leader,
accused Iraqi Kurdish President Fouad Masoum of violating the
constitution by failing to meet a deadline for asking Iraq's
biggest political bloc to nominate a prime minister.
A dispute over which bloc won the most seats during the
election has complicated efforts to form a new government in
Iraq, a major oil exporter.
Maliki, who has served in a caretaker capacity since an
inconclusive election in April, has defied calls by Sunnis,
Kurds, some fellow Shi'ites and regional power broker Iran to
step aside for a less polarising figure who can unite Iraqis
against Islamic State militants.
"I will submit today an official complaint to the federal
court against the president of the Republic for committing a
clear constitutional violation for the sake of political
calculations," said Maliki.
The U.S. State Department said on Sunday it had pulled some
of its staff from the Arbil consulate for their safety.
The Islamists' advance in the past week has forced tens of
thousands to flee, threatened Arbil and provoked the first U.S.
attacks since Washington withdrew troops from Iraq in late 2011,
nearly nine years after invading to oust Saddam Hussein.
Iraqi rights minister Sudani told Reuters in a telephone
interview that accounts of the killings had come from people who
had escaped the town of Sinjar, an ancient home of the Yazidis,
a Kurdish-speaking community whose religion has set them apart
from Muslims and other local faiths.
"We have striking evidence obtained from Yazidis fleeing
Sinjar and some who escaped death, and also crime scene images
that show indisputably that the gangs of the Islamic State have
executed at least 500 Yazidis after seizing Sinjar," he said.
"Some of the victims, including women and children were
buried alive in scattered mass graves in and around Sinjar."
Consolidating a territorial grip that includes tracts of
Syrian desert and stretches toward Baghdad, the Islamic State's
local and foreign fighters have swept into areas where non-Sunni
groups live. While they persecute non-believers in their path,
that does not seem to be the main motive for their latest push.
The group wants to establish religious rule in a caliphate
straddling Syria and Iraq and has tapped into widespread anger
among Iraq's Sunnis at a democratic system dominated by the
Shi'ite Muslim majority following the U.S. invasion of 2003.
Obama warned on Saturday that there was no quick fix for the
crisis that threatens to tear Iraq apart.
Kurdish regional president Masoud Barzani urged his allies
to send arms to help his forces hold off the militants, who have
bases across the Syrian border. During a visit by French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius, Barzani said: "We are not fighting a
terrorist organisation, we are fighting a terrorist state."
Another senior Kurdish official said Kurds retook two towns
southwest of Arbil, Guwair and Makhmur, with the help of U.S.
strikes. But he did not expect a rapid end to the fighting.
In Jalawla, 115 km (70 miles) northeast of Baghdad, a
suicide bomber killed 10 Kurdish forces and wounded 80 people on
Sunday. Kurdish fighters and Islamic militants are locked in
fierce clashes in the town.
Fabius, noting how Islamic State fighters had taken the
upper hand after seizing heavy weaponry from Iraqi troops who
fled in June, said the European Union would look into bolstering
the Kurds' arsenal to help them hold out and hit back.
TAKEN AS "SLAVES"
Sudani said: "The terrorist Islamic State has also taken at
least 300 Yazidi women as slaves and locked some of them inside
a police station in Sinjar and transferred others to the town of
Tal Afar. We are afraid they will take them outside the country.
"In some of the images we have obtained there are lines of
dead Yazidis who have been shot in the head while the Islamic
State fighters cheer and wave their weapons over the corpses,"
he added. "This is a vicious atrocity."
A deadline passed at midday on Sunday for 300 families from
the Yazidi community - followers of a religion influenced by the
Zoroastrianism of ancient Persia - to convert to Islam or die.
It was not immediately clear if the victims to whom the minister
referred were from that group of families.
U.S. military aircraft have dropped relief supplies to tens
of thousands of Yazidis who are trapped on the desert top of
nearby Mount Sinjar, seeking shelter from the insurgents.
A spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency in Iraq said some
30,000 Iraqis had since Friday reached safety in Kurdistan after
travelling on the Syrian side of the border from Sinjar.
At the Vatican, Pope Francis held a silent prayer for
victims of the Iraq conflict: "Thousands of people, among them
many Christians, banished brutally from their houses, children
dying of hunger and thirst as they flee, women kidnapped, people
massacred, violence of all kinds," he said in a Sunday address.
"All of this deeply offends God and deeply offends
humanity."
MALIKI CRITICISM
Obama said it would take more than bombs to restore
stability, and criticised Maliki's Shi'ite-led government for
failing to share power with Iraq's Sunni minority, which was
dominant under Saddam.
Critics say Maliki, an unknown when he first took office in
2006 with help from the United States, has neglected Sunnis
while placing his Shi'ite political loyalists in key government
and military positions.
France joined the calls for Iraq's feuding leaders to form
an inclusive government capable of countering the militants.
"Iraq is in need of a broad unity government," Foreign
Minister Fabius said in Baghdad. "All Iraqis should feel they
are represented to take part in this battle against terrorism."
The pressure from France came a day after Obama described
the upheaval in the north as a "wake-up call" to Iraqis who have
slipped back into sectarian bloodshed not seen since 2006-2007.
Nearly every day police report kidnappings, bombings and
execution-style killings in many cities, towns and villages. In
Baghdad, police were on Sunday manning some squares in armoured
personnel carriers, an unusual sight.
The Islamic State, which sees Shi'ites as infidels who
deserve to be killed, has met little resistance. Thousands of
U.S.-trained Iraqi soldiers fled when its Arab and foreign
fighters swept through northern Iraq from eastern Syria in June.
The collapse of the Iraqi army prompted Kurds and Shi'ite
militias to step in, with limited success.
The Sunni militants routed Kurds in their latest advance
with tanks, artillery, mortars and vehicles seized from fleeing
Iraqi troops, calling into question the Kurds' reputation as
fearsome warriors.
Iranian-trained Shi'ite militias may stand a better chance
than the Kurds but they are accused of kidnapping and killing
Sunnis, playing into the hands of the Islamic State, which also
controls a large chunk of western Iraq.
After hammering Kurdish forces last week, the militants are
just 30 minutes' drive from Arbil, the Iraqi Kurdish capital,
which until now has been spared the sectarian bloodshed that has
scarred other parts of Iraq for a decade.
The possibility of an attack on Arbil has prompted
foreigners working for oil companies to leave the city and Kurds
to stock up on AK-47 assault rifles at the arms bazaar.
In their latest sweep through the north, the Sunni
insurgents seized a fifth oil field, several more villages and
the biggest dam in Iraq - which could give them the ability to
flood cities or cut off water and power supplies - hoisting
their black flags up along the way.
After spending more than $2 trillion on its war in Iraq and
losing thousands of soldiers, the United States must now find
ways to tackle a group that is even more hardline than al-Qaeda
and has threatened to march on Baghdad.
