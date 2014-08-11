* Maliki's special forces deploy in Baghdad after defiant
speech
* Shi'ite militias step up patrols
* France echoes U.S. call for inclusive Iraqi government
* Maliki blamed for worst crisis since Saddam's fall
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Aug 10 Special forces loyal to Iraqi
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki were deployed in strategic areas
of Baghdad on Sunday night after he delivered a tough speech
indicating he would not cave in to pressure to drop a bid for a
third term, police sources said.
Pro-Maliki Shi'ite militias stepped up patrols in the
capital, police said. An eyewitness said a tank was stationed at
the entrance to Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses government
buildings.
In a speech on state television, Maliki accused Iraq's
Kurdish President Fouad Masoum of violating the constitution by
missing a deadline for him to ask the biggest political bloc to
nominate a prime minister and form a government.
"I will submit today an official complaint to the federal
court against the president of the Republic for committing a
clear constitutional violation for the sake of political
calculations," said Maliki.
Serving in a caretaker capacity since an inconclusive
election in April, Maliki has defied calls by Sunnis, Kurds,
some fellow Shi'ites, regional power broker Iran and Iraq's top
cleric for him to step aside for a less polarising figure.
Critics accuse Maliki of pursuing a sectarian agenda which
has sidelined Sunnis and prompted some of them to support
Islamic State militants, whose latest sweep through northern
Iraq has alarmed the Baghdad government and its Western allies.
Washington seems to be losing patience with Maliki, who has
placed Shi'ite political loyalists in key positions in the army
and military and drawn comparisons with executed former dictator
Saddam Hussein, the man he plotted against from exile for years.
The United States voiced its support for Masoum after
Maliki, whom Washington has blamed for stoking Iraq's security
crisis, criticised him.
"We reaffirm our support for a process to select a prime
minister who can represent the aspirations of the Iraqi people
by building a national consensus and governing in an inclusive
manner," Deputy State Department Spokeswoman Marie Harf said in
a statement.
"We reject any effort to achieve outcomes through coercion
or manipulation of the constitutional or judicial process," Harf
said, adding that the United States "fully supports" Masoum in
his role as the guarantor of Iraq's constitution.
U.S. President Barack Obama urged Iraqi politicians on
Saturday to form a more inclusive government that can counter
the growing threat from the Islamic State.
But Maliki keeps digging in.
"Now we can see unprecedented deployment of army commandos
and special elite forces deployed in Baghdad, especially
sensitive areas close to the green zone and the entrances of the
capital," one of the police sources said.
"These forces are now taking full responsibility of securing
these areas of the capital."
Iraq's Interior Ministry has told police to be on high alert
in connection with Maliki's speech, a police official told
Reuters.
The Islamic State has capitalised on political deadlock and
sectarian tensions that have made it easier for the group to
make fresh gains after arriving in the north in June from Syria.
The group, which sees Shi'ites as infidels who deserve to be
killed, has ruthlessly moved through one town after another,
using tanks and heavy weapons it seized from soldiers who fled
in the thousands.
Islamic State militants have killed hundreds of Iraq's
minority Yazidis, burying some alive and taking women as slaves,
an Iraqi government minister said on Sunday, as U.S. warplanes
again bombed the insurgents.
Human rights minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani accused the
Sunni Muslim insurgents - who have ordered the community they
regard as "devil worshippers" to convert to Islam or die - of
celebrating what he called a "a vicious atrocity".
No independent confirmation was available of the killings of
hundreds of Yazidis, bloodshed that could increase pressure on
Western powers to do more to help tens of thousands of people,
including many from religious and ethnic minorities, who have
fled the Islamic State's offensive.
The U.S. Central Command said drones and jet aircraft had
hit Islamic State armed trucks and mortar positions near Arbil,
the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region which had been
relatively stable throughout the past decade of turmoil until
the insurgents swept across northwestern Iraq this summer.
That marked a third successive day of U.S. air strikes, and
Central Command said in its statement that they were aimed at
protecting Kurdish peshmerga forces as they face off against the
militants near Arbil, the site of a U.S. consulate and a
U.S.-Iraqi joint military operations centre.
The U.S. State Department said on Sunday it had pulled some
of its staff from the Arbil consulate for their safety.
The Islamists' advance in the past week has forced tens of
thousands to flee, threatened Arbil and provoked the first U.S.
attacks since Washington withdrew troops from Iraq in late 2011,
nearly nine years after invading to oust Saddam Hussein.
Iraqi rights minister Sudani told Reuters in a telephone
interview that accounts of the killings had come from people who
had escaped the town of Sinjar, an ancient home of the Yazidis,
a Kurdish-speaking community whose religion has set them apart
from Muslims and other local faiths.
"We have striking evidence obtained from Yazidis fleeing
Sinjar and some who escaped death, and also crime scene images
that show indisputably that the gangs of the Islamic State have
executed at least 500 Yazidis after seizing Sinjar," he said.
"Some of the victims, including women and children were
buried alive in scattered mass graves in and around Sinjar."
Consolidating a territorial grip that includes tracts of
Syrian desert and stretches toward Baghdad, the Islamic State's
local and foreign fighters have swept into areas where non-Sunni
groups live. While they persecute non-believers in their path,
that does not seem to be the main motive for their latest push.
The group wants to establish religious rule in a caliphate
straddling Syria and Iraq and has tapped into widespread anger
among Iraq's Sunnis at a democratic system dominated by the
Shi'ite Muslim majority following the U.S. invasion of 2003.
Obama warned on Saturday that there was no quick fix for the
crisis that threatens to tear Iraq apart.
Kurdish regional president Masoud Barzani urged his allies
to send arms to help his forces hold off the militants, who have
bases across the Syrian border. During a visit by French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius, Barzani said: "We are not fighting a
terrorist organisation, we are fighting a terrorist state."
Another senior Kurdish official said Kurds retook two towns
southwest of Arbil, Guwair and Makhmur, with the help of U.S.
strikes. But he did not expect a rapid end to the fighting.
In Jalawla, 115 km (70 miles) northeast of Baghdad, a
suicide bomber killed 10 Kurdish forces and wounded 80 people on
Sunday. Kurdish fighters and Islamic militants are locked in
fierce clashes in the town.
Fabius, noting how Islamic State fighters had taken the
upper hand after seizing heavy weaponry from Iraqi troops who
fled in June, said the European Union would look into bolstering
the Kurds' arsenal to help them hold out and hit back.
TAKEN AS "SLAVES"
Sudani said: "The terrorist Islamic State has also taken at
least 300 Yazidi women as slaves and locked some of them inside
a police station in Sinjar and transferred others to the town of
Tal Afar. We are afraid they will take them outside the country.
"In some of the images we have obtained there are lines of
dead Yazidis who have been shot in the head while the Islamic
State fighters cheer and wave their weapons over the corpses,"
he added. "This is a vicious atrocity."
U.S. military aircraft have dropped relief supplies to tens
of thousands of Yazidis who are trapped on the desert top of
nearby Mount Sinjar, seeking shelter from the insurgents.
A spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency in Iraq said some
30,000 Iraqis had since Friday reached safety in Kurdistan after
travelling on the Syrian side of the border from Sinjar.
At the Vatican, Pope Francis held a silent prayer for
victims of the Iraq conflict: "Thousands of people, among them
many Christians, banished brutally from their houses, children
dying of hunger and thirst as they flee, women kidnapped, people
massacred, violence of all kinds," he said in a Sunday address.
"All of this deeply offends God and deeply offends
humanity."
MALIKI CRITICISM
France joined the calls for Iraq's feuding leaders to form
an inclusive government capable of countering the militants.
"Iraq is in need of a broad unity government," Foreign
Minister Fabius said in Baghdad. "All Iraqis should feel they
are represented to take part in this battle against terrorism."
The pressure from France came a day after Obama described
the upheaval in the north as a "wake-up call" to Iraqis who have
slipped back into sectarian bloodshed not seen since 2006-2007.
Nearly every day police report kidnappings, bombings and
execution-style killings in many cities, towns and villages. In
Baghdad, police were on Sunday manning some squares in armoured
personnel carriers, an unusual sight.
The Islamic State has met little resistance. Thousands of
U.S.-trained Iraqi soldiers fled when its Arab and foreign
fighters swept through northern Iraq from eastern Syria in June.
The collapse of the Iraqi army prompted Kurds and Shi'ite
militias to step in, with limited success.
The Sunni militants routed Kurds in their latest advance
with tanks, artillery, mortars and vehicles seized from fleeing
Iraqi troops, calling into question the Kurds' reputation as
fearsome warriors.
Iranian-trained Shi'ite militias may stand a better chance
than the Kurds but they are accused of kidnapping and killing
Sunnis, playing into the hands of the Islamic State, which also
controls a large chunk of western Iraq.
After hammering Kurdish forces last week, the militants are
just 30 minutes' drive from Arbil, the Iraqi Kurdish capital,
which until now has been spared the sectarian bloodshed that has
scarred other parts of Iraq for a decade.
The possibility of an attack on Arbil has prompted
foreigners working for oil companies to leave the city and Kurds
to stock up on AK-47 assault rifles at the arms bazaar.
In their latest sweep through the north, the Sunni
insurgents seized a fifth oil field, several more villages and
the biggest dam in Iraq - which could give them the ability to
flood cities or cut off water and power supplies - hoisting
their black flags up along the way.
After spending more than $2 trillion on its war in Iraq and
losing thousands of soldiers, the United States must now find
ways to tackle a group that is even more hardline than al-Qaeda
and has threatened to march on Baghdad.
