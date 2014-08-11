* Shi'ite coalition close to nominating prime minister
* Maliki remains defiant, complain to court over president
* Special forces loyal to Maliki deployed in key areas of
Baghdad
By Michael Georgy
BAGHDAD, Aug 11 A bloc comprising Iraq's biggest
Shi'ite parties is close to nominating a prime minister, the
deputy speaker of parliament said on Monday, directly
challenging Nuri al-Maliki who has refused to give up his bid
for a third term.
Haider al-Abadi's comments in a tweet came after police
sources said special forces and Shi'ite militias loyal to Maliki
had been deployed in strategic areas of Baghdad after he made a
defiant speech on television suggesting he would not cave in to
pressure to drop his bid for another term.
Abadi is one of the people that has been mentioned as a
possible successor to Maliki. In his tweet Abadi said government
forces were moving around the capital in anticipation of
security breaches.
Maliki accused Iraq's Kurdish President Fouad Masoum of
violating the constitution by missing a deadline for him to ask
the biggest political bloc to nominate a prime minister and form
a government.
"I will submit today an official complaint to the federal
court against the president of the Republic for committing a
clear constitutional violation for the sake of political
calculations," Maliki said in the televised speech.
Serving in a caretaker capacity since an inconclusive
election in April, Maliki has defied calls by Sunnis, Kurds,
some fellow Shi'ites, regional power broker Iran and Iraq's top
cleric to step aside for a less polarising figure.
Critics accuse Maliki of pursuing a sectarian agenda which
has sidelined Sunnis and prompted some of them to support
Islamic State militants, whose latest sweep through northern
Iraq has alarmed the Baghdad government and its Western allies.
MALIKI UNDER FIRE
Washington seems to be losing patience with Maliki, who has
placed Shi'ite political loyalists in key positions in the army
and military and drawn comparisons with executed former dictator
Saddam Hussein, the man he plotted against from exile for years.
Deputy State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf reaffirmed
Washington's support for a "process to select a prime minister
who can represent the aspirations of the Iraqi people by
building a national consensus and governing in an inclusive
manner".
"We reject any effort to achieve outcomes through coercion
or manipulation of the constitutional or judicial process," Harf
said in a statement, adding that the United States "fully
supports" Masoum in his role as the guarantor of Iraq's
constitution.
U.S. President Barack Obama has urged Iraqi politicians to
form a more inclusive government that can counter the growing
threat from the Islamic State.
But Maliki, an unknown when he first took office in 2006
with help from the United States, is digging in.
"Now we can see unprecedented deployment of army commandos
and special elite forces deployed in Baghdad, especially
sensitive areas close to the green zone and the entrances of the
capital," one of the police sources said.
"These forces are now taking full responsibility of securing
these areas of the capital."
Iraq's Interior Ministry has told police to be on high alert
in connection with Maliki's speech, a police official told
Reuters.
MORE U.S. AIR STRIKES
The Islamic State has capitalised on the political deadlock
and sectarian tensions, making fresh gains after arriving in the
north of the country in June from Syria.
The group, which sees Iraq's majority Shi'ites as infidels
who deserve to be killed, has ruthlessly moved through one town
after another, using tanks and heavy weapons it seized from
soldiers who have fled in their thousands.
Islamic State militants have killed hundreds of Iraq's
minority Yazidis, burying some alive and taking women as slaves,
an Iraqi government minister said on Sunday, as U.S. warplanes
again bombed the insurgents.
Human rights minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani accused the
Sunni Muslim militants - who have ordered the community they
regard as "devil worshippers" to convert to Islam or die - of
celebrating what he called a "a vicious atrocity".
No independent confirmation was available of the killings of
hundreds of Yazidis.
The bloodshed could increase pressure on Western powers to
do more to help tens of thousands of people, including many from
religious and ethnic minorities, who have fled the Islamic
State's offensive.
The U.S. Central Command said drones and jet aircraft had
hit Islamic State armed trucks and mortar positions near Arbil,
the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region which had been
relatively stable throughout the past decade until insurgents
swept across northwestern Iraq this summer.
That marked a third successive day of U.S. air strikes, and
Central Command said that they were aimed at protecting Kurdish
peshmerga forces as they face off against the militants near
Arbil, the site of a U.S. consulate and a U.S.-Iraqi joint
military operations center.
The Islamists' advance in the past week has forced tens of
thousands to flee, threatened Arbil and provoked the first U.S.
attacks since Washington withdrew troops from Iraq in late 2011,
nearly nine years after invading to oust Saddam Hussein.
WOMEN HELD AS SLAVES
Consolidating a territorial grip that includes tracts of
Syrian desert and stretches toward Baghdad, the Islamic State's
local and foreign fighters have swept into areas where non-Sunni
groups live. While they persecute non-believers in their path,
that does not seem to be the main motive for their latest push.
The group wants to establish religious rule in a caliphate
straddling Syria and Iraq and has tapped into widespread anger
among Iraq's Sunnis at a democratic system dominated by the
Shi'ite Muslim majority following the U.S. invasion of 2003.
Sudani said: "The terrorist Islamic State has also taken at
least 300 Yazidi women as slaves and locked some of them inside
a police station in Sinjar and transferred others to the town of
Tal Afar. We are afraid they will take them outside the country.
"In some of the images we have obtained there are lines of
dead Yazidis who have been shot in the head while the Islamic
State fighters cheer and wave their weapons over the corpses,"
he added. "This is a vicious atrocity."
Iraqis have slipped back into sectarian bloodshed not seen
since 2006-2007 - the peak of a civil war. Nearly every day
police report kidnappings, bombings and execution-style
killings.
The Sunni militants routed Kurds in their latest advance
with tanks, artillery, mortars and vehicles seized from fleeing
Iraqi troops.
The militants are now just 30 minutes' drive from Arbil. In
their latest sweep through the north, the Sunni insurgents
seized a fifth oil field, several more villages and the biggest
dam in Iraq - which could give them the ability to flood cities
or cut off water and power supplies - hoisting their black flags
along the way.
After spending more than $2 trillion on its war in Iraq and
losing thousands of soldiers, the United States must now find
ways to tackle a group that is even more hardline than al-Qaeda
and has threatened to march on Baghdad.
