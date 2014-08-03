BEIRUT Aug 3 In early July, hundreds of
mourners gathered for the funeral of Kamal Shirkhani in Lavasan,
a small town northeast of the Iranian capital Tehran. The crowd
carried the coffin past posters which showed Shirkhani in the
green uniform of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and
identified him as a colonel.
Shirkhani did not die in a battle inside Iran. He was killed
nearly a hundred miles away from the Iranian border in a mortar
attack by the militants of the Islamic State "while carrying out
his mission to defend" a revered Shiite shrine in the city of
Samarra, according to a report on Basij Press, a news site
affiliated with the Basij militia which is overseen by the
Revolutionary Guards.
Shirkhani's death deep inside Iraq shows that Iran has
committed boots on the ground to defend Iraqi territory.
At least two other members of the Guards have also been
killed in Iraq since mid-June, a clear sign that Shi'ite power
Iran has ramped up its military presence in Iraq to counter the
threat of Sunni fighters from the Islamic State, an al Qaeda
offshoot that seized much of northern Iraq since June.
Iraqi security forces largely dissolved in the path of the
Islamic State's advance on Baghdad, proving that the Shi'ite-led
government could hardly defend itself.
In late June, a spokesman for the militant group, formerly
known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, announced
that it was shortening its name to the Islamic State and would
rule its territory as a Sunni Muslim caliphate overseen by its
leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The Islamic State considers Shi'ites to be heretics
deserving of death, and made a point of filming its fighters
gunning down Shi'ite prisoners as it advanced. Iranian and Iraqi
Shi'ites see it as an existential threat.
Iran, with deep ties both to the Iraqi government and to a
number of Iraqi Shiite militias, stepped in to stop it.
Senior Iranian officials have denied that any Revolutionary
Guard fighters or commanders are inside Iraq. But there's no
doubt that prominent politicians and clerics in Iran have been
rattled by the rapid gains of the Islamic State and the threat
it poses, not only to the Iraqi government but to Iran itself.
Iranian president Hassan Rouhani pledged his government's
support to help counter the threat posed by the Islamic State if
the Iraqi government requested it.
In late June, a senior Iranian cleric, Ayatollah Nasser
Makarem Shirazi, said in a statement that waging jihad to defend
all of Iraq, particularly holy shrines that are visited each
year by millions of Shi'ite pilgrims, is "obligatory," according
to a report from the semi-official Fars News agency.
Samarra, a city on the Tigris north of Baghdad where Colonel
Shirkhani was killed, is site of the first of those major
Shi'ite shrines to land in the path of the Sunni fighters'
advance. Iraqi government forces and Shi'ite militia swiftly
mobilised and have so far succeeded in defending it. The deaths
of Shirkhani and two others is proof that Iranians were part of
that successful response.
"When the Islamic State reached Shi'ite areas in Iraq, the
Revolutionary Guards had forces there who fought them," said
Mohsen Sazegara, a founding member of the Revolutionary Guards
who is now a U.S.-based dissident. "A number of them were
killed."
Qassem Soleimani, the head of the external operations branch
of the Guards known as the Quds Force, recently travelled to
Baghdad, according to reports from a number of Iranian news
sites. An Iraqi parliamentarian posted a picture on the Internet
of himself with Soleimani in Iraq in mid-June.
Regional experts believe the Revolutionary Guards have
increased the supply of weapons and funds to proxy militant
groups inside Iraq in recent weeks.
OPPONENTS BLAME TEHRAN
Critics of Iraq's Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki
blame him for excluding Sunnis from government in Baghdad,
inflaming sectarian tension and allowing hardliners like the
Islamic State to cultivate support among Iraq's Sunni community.
The Islamic State's rise was partly Iran's fault for doing
too little to rein in the sectarian impulses of its ally Maliki,
said Reza Marashi, a former Iran desk officer at the U.S. State
Department who is now the director of research for the National
Iranian American Council.
"Iran overplayed its hand. They overreached," he said. "By
seeking to advance its interests with its Iraqi allies at the
expense of other foreign and domestic players, look at what's
happened: the Maliki government helped give rise to ISIS."
Throughout the U.S. occupation of Iraq, which ended in 2011,
Washington accused Tehran of funding, arming and training
Shi'ite militant proxy groups behind some of the deadliest
attacks against U.S. troops and revenge killings of Sunnis.
Those militia groups have re-emerged in recent months to join
the fight against Sunni fighters.
A high-level Iraqi security official who asked not to be
identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media
said Iran had now mobilised up to 20,000 Iraqi militiamen from
groups it funded and trained.
The fighters are spread south from Samarra to Baghdad and
down into the farming communities south of the capital, the
official added.
Several thousand Iraqi fighters were also brought back from
Syria where they were helping defend the government of president
Bashar al-Assad, the same official said. Some have now joined
units of security forces from the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and
Ministry of Defence. Some of the groups were deployed since the
spring with the blessing of Maliki, and put under a military
chain of command, as the Iraqi security forces first struggled
fighting in western Iraq and in Baghdad's rural hinterlands.
In addition, there are dozens of members of Lebanon's
Shi'ite militia Hezbollah in Iraq, sources familiar with the
group say. Hezbollah militants have been fighting in Syria to
support Assad for more than two years. Their presence in Iraq
now is a sign of the broader regional dimensions of the conflict
which has pitted Shi'ite Muslims against Sunnis.
Unlike the fighters in Syria, the Hezbollah militants in
Iraq are battle-hardened veterans leading and supervising
operations, sources familiar with the group say. One Hezbollah
commander, a veteran of the 2006 war between Hezbollah and
Israel named Ibrahim al Haj, was killed near Mosul recently.
The presence of the Iranian Guards in Iraq also comes after
months of committed military support from the Quds Force in
Syria. Senior Iranian officials had denied Guard personnel were
there until websites linked to the Guards and Basij began
publishing pictures and posting video of the funerals of Iranian
fighters killed in Syria.
Still, it was more than a year after the beginning of the
Syrian conflict before reports of the first Guardsman killed
there began to circulate on the web. In comparison, the three
Guardsmen killed in Iraq since mid-June appear to indicate that
the Guards have leapt more quickly into the fight in Iraq.
Aside from Shirkhani, the funeral for a second Guardsman
killed in Samarra, Shojaat Alamdari Mourjani, was held in the
southern city of Shiraz on July 4th. Mourjani, a pilot, "reached
martyrdom while defending the shrine in Samarra," according to a
report from the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
The IRNA report does not give any further details whether
Mourjani was killed in ground combat or while flying a combat
mission. Pictures published by the Fars News agency show posters
pasted on Mourjani's casket with him wearing the uniform of the
Revolutionary Guards and identifying him as a colonel.
Only a couple of days before Mourjani's funeral, the
London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies
published a report that Iran had delivered a handful of SU-25
ground attack aircraft to Iraq. The report notes that the only
SU-25 aircraft owned by Iran are operated by the IRGC and that,
"these aircraft were likely delivered to Iraq by Iranian pilots"
but it is unclear who would be operating the aircraft once in
Iraq.
The death of a third Guardsman, Ali Reza Moshajari, was
reported by the Hengam News site in mid-June. The report, citing
a Lebanese news source, included pictures of Moshajari in
Revolutionary Guard uniform and noted that he had been killed in
Kerbala while defending holy sites there, southwest of Baghdad.
Unlike in Samarra, there has not been sustained fighting
around mainly Shi'ite Kerbala, although there have been
occasional attacks in the area. The report, which also included
a photo of Moshajari's bloodied face framed by a white burial
shroud, does not present any more details of the circumstances
of Moshajari's death. His funeral was attended by prominent
Guardsmen, including Hussein Allah Karam, a former Guard
commander who helped found a radical militant group, according
to Hengam News.
Unlike in Syria, where Iran has staunchly defended Assad, a
member of the Shi'ite offshoot Alawite sect fighting mainly
Sunni opponents, Washington and other Western capitals hope
Tehran will use its leverage in Iraq to help push for a more
inclusive government in Baghdad to help defuse the crisis.
"The Iranians have seemingly calculated that they cannot
preserve their interests in Syria without Bashar Assad, They
have not made those same calculations about Maliki," Karim
Sadjadpour, an Iran analyst with the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace, wrote in an email.
"But the question is whether there exists a unifying
alternative to Maliki, an Iraqi politician who's both a
steadfast Iranian ally and still palatable to Iraqi Sunnis and
Kurds."
(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Additional reportin by
Mariam Karouny in Beirut and Ned Parker in Baghdad; Editing by
Peter Graff)