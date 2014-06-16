VIENNA, June 16 The United States may discuss the crisis in Iraq with top Iranian officials on the sidelines of this week's nuclear talks in Vienna, though they will be unrelated to those negotiations, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

"There may be discussion of that issue on the margins," the official said on condition of anonymity without giving details.

Regarding nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers that are taking place from Monday through Friday, the official said there were no discussions at the moment on a possible extension of the July 20 deadline for a deal to end sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its atomic programme. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl)