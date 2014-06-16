(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Arshad Mohammed and Parisa Hafezi
WASHINGTON/VIENNA, June 16 U.S. and Iranian
officials discussed the crisis in Iraq on the sidelines of
separate negotiations about the Iranian nuclear program in
Vienna, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
group have routed Baghdad's army and seized the north of the
country in the past week, threatening to dismember Iraq and
unleash all-out sectarian warfare with no regard for national
borders.
U.S. President Barack Obama will review his national
security team's suggestions for how to deal with the crisis in
Iraq, including possible actions, when he returns to Washington
later on Monday, the White House said earlier.
"The disastrous situation in Iraq was discussed today. No
specific outcome was achieved," a senior Iranian official told
Reuters of the talks on Iraq. "Iran is a great country that can
play a key role in restoring stability in Iraq and the region."
"Military cooperation was not discussed and is not an
option," the senior Iranian official added. "The final decision
will be taken by capitals."
Officials from Iran and six major powers are meeting in
Vienna this week to see if they can meet a July 20 deadline to
secure a comprehensive agreement to limit Iran's nuclear program
in exchange for removing Western sanctions on Tehran.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by
Peter Cooney)