By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 14 Islamic State militants
fighting in Iraq are selling oil from oilfields and refineries
they control to local communities and smugglers, augmenting
their existing ample finances, U.S. intelligence officials said
on Thursday.
At least some of the oil is used to fuel a power plant they
seized after the radical Islamists captured large tracts of Iraq
including the country's second city Mosul, killing thousands and
causing hundreds of thousands to flee, the officials said.
The officials, who briefed reporters on condition of
anonymity, said the militants, who took over state banks and
looted homes and businesses, now have "hundreds of millions of
dollars" at their disposal.
"At this point (the group) is overwhelmingly self-
financing," one official said. But the officials said the group
also has to pay its fighters and finance the operation of public
services in territory it controls.
At some point, the intelligence officials predicted, the
group is likely to find itself overextended, particularly if it
keeps expanding the areas it controls.
They said the Sunni Arab movement, which has published
images of brutal killings of Shi'ite civilians, soldiers,
Christians and members of other faiths, has been well-organized.
It has transformed itself from a group that mainly carried
out suicide bombings and other attacks to terrorize the
population into a military organization capable of capturing and
holding territory and establishing a governing mechanism.
AL-QAEDA OFFSHOOT
The self-styled Islamic State, an al-Qaeda offshoot that
began in Iraq, grew in strength in Syria while fighting against
President Bashar al-Assad and this year extended its sway across
much of northwest Iraq.
The U.S. officials attributed the group's relative coherence
to the fact that many of its leaders had spent time together in
U.S. detention during the eight years after the 2003 American
invasion, when they were part of al Qaeda in Iraq (AQI).
The U.S. government has files on many of those leaders, the
intelligence officials said. They did not identify them, except
for the group's self-proclaimed caliph, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.
They said Baghdadi, a potential key target of U.S.
counter-terrorism operations, spends much of his time between
locations in Iraq and Syria, including the eastern Syrian city
of Raqqa.
The officials said Baghdadi's group continues to attract
many foreign fighters from across the world, and that Western
security services remain deeply worried that they might carry
out attacks when they return home.
A number of recent plots in Europe have been linked to
individuals associated with the Islamic State, including a
deadly shooting by a French militant earlier this summer at a
Jewish museum in Brussels.
Postings by its supporters on social media, threatening
possible attacks on targets in the United States, have surged in
the wake of the U.S. air strikes on Islamist positions in
northern Iraq in the last week.
