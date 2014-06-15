(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said U.S. assistance to Iraq, which is seeking to repel a
stunning militant advance, would only work if Iraqi leaders
overcame deep divisions, the State Department said on Saturday.
Kerry spoke with Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari in a
call on Saturday, the State Department said in a statement.
"He emphasized to the Foreign Minister that assistance from
the United States would only be successful if Iraqi leaders were
willing to put aside differences and implement a coordinated and
effective approach to forge the national unity necessary to move
the country forward and confront the threat of ISIL," the
statement said, referring to the Islamist militants who have
taken over several important Iraqi cities.
Kerry also urged Iraq to quickly ratify the results of its
April 30 parliamentary elections and to form a new government
without the long period of wrangling that followed 2010
elections.
The advance by Sunni militants from Islamic State in Iraq
and the Levant, or ISIL, toward the Iraqi capital, Baghdad,
appeared to be slowing on Saturday, but a grave threat remains
to the government of Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he was reviewing
military options, short of sending troops, to help Maliki fight
an insurgency that has been strengthened by the war in
neighboring Syria.
The United States ordered an aircraft carrier moved into the
Gulf on Saturday, raising expectations of new U.S. assistance in
addition to the weapons sales and limited training the United
States has provided Iraq since it withdrew troops in 2011.
But U.S. officials are reluctant to provide major new
assistance without assurances that politicians from Iraq's
Sunni, Shi'ite and Kurd communities can overcome long-standing
divisions.
