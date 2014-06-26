KIRKUK, June 26 The President of Iraqi Kurdistan Massoud Barzani visited Kirkuk on Thursday for the first time since forces from the autonomous region took full control of the city.

Kurdish forces moved into bases deserted by the Iraqi army two weeks ago in Kirkuk, which lies just outside the formal boundary of the northern region and is a centre of Iraq's oil industry. (Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Editing by Louise Ireland)