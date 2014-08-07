KIRKUK, Iraq Aug 7 Two huge explosions were heard in the Kurdish-held oil town of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.

Plumes of black smoke were seen rising over the city as ambulances rushed to the scene. There was no immediate word on any casualties after the blasts, which follow an offensive against Kurdish forces by Islamic State Sunni militants. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)