Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
BAGHDAD Aug 18 Kurdish officials will take part in negotiations on forming a new Iraqi government, the outgoing foreign minister said on Monday, signalling the possibility of improved ties with the central administration.
Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters a final decision on whether the Kurds will end their suspension of participation in the government would come later. Outgoing Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki had been locked in disputes with the Kurds over budgets and oil.
Zebari said Kurdish forces had pushed out Islamic State fighters and recaptured Iraq's biggest dam with the support of U.S. air strikes near the facility.
(Reporting by Michael Georgy)
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.