BAGHDAD Aug 6 Kurdish forces and Islamic State
fighters are clashing in a town only 40 kilometers (25 miles)
southwest of the Kurdish regional capital of Arbil in northern
Iraq, a senior Kurdish official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Jabbar Yawar, secretary-general of the ministry of the
Kurdish peshmerga fighters, also said military cooperation had
been re-established with Baghdad in a bid to hit back against
the Sunni militants who staged another dramatic push through the
north over the weekend.
Yawar said 50,000 members of Iraq's Yazidi ethnic minority
who fled the offensive and are hiding on a mountain near the
town of Sinjar risked starving to death if they are not rescued
in 24 hours.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Isra' al-Rubei'i; Writing by
Michael Georgy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)