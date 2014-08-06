* Islamic State fighters edge closer to Kurdish region
* Kurds fight back after suffering weekend defeat
* Kurdish official says Yazidi minority needs urgent help
* Government air strike in Mosul kills 60
(Adds Mosul airstrike, Baghdad car bombs)
By Ahmed Rasheed and Isra' al-Rubei'i
BAGHDAD, Aug 6 Kurdish forces attacked Islamic
State fighters near the Kurdish regional capital of Arbil in
northern Iraq on Wednesday in a change of tactics supported by
the Iraqi central government to try to break the Islamists'
momentum.
The attack 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Arbil came after
the Sunni militants inflicted a humiliating defeat on the Kurds
on Sunday with a rapid advance through three towns, prompting
Iraq's prime minister to order his air force for the first time
to back the Kurdish forces.
"We have changed our tactics from being defensive to being
offensive. Now we are clashing with the Islamic State in
Makhmur," said Jabbar Yawar, secretary-general of the ministry
in charge of the Kurdish peshmerga fighters.
The location of the clashes puts the Islamic State fighters
closer than they have ever been to the Kurdish semi-autonomous
region since they swept through northern Iraq almost unopposed
in June.
Shortly after that lightning advance, thousands of
U.S.-trained Iraqi soldiers fled. Kurdish fighters, who boast of
their battles against Saddam Hussein's forces, stepped in as did
Iranian-trained Shi'ite militias.
But the Islamic State gunmen's defeat of the peshmerga,
whose name means "those who confront death", has called into
question their reputation as fearsome warriors.
The Islamic State poses the biggest threat to Iraq's
security since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
The group, which believes Shi'ites are infidels who deserve
to be killed, has won the support of some Sunnis who don't agree
with their ideology but share a fierce determination to topple
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
Maliki, a Shi'ite, is seen as an authoritarian figure with a
sectarian agenda whose alienation of Sunnis is destabilising.
DARK DAYS
Iraq, an OPEC member, has returned to the dark days of
2006-2007 when a civil war peaked. Bombings, kidnappings and
executions have again become part of daily life.
On Wednesday, 60 people were killed by an Iraqi government
air strike on a Sharia court set up by Islamic State militants
in a juvenile prison in Mosul, the office of Maliki's military
spokesman said.
The Islamic State judge who ran the court, which routinely
orders beheadings, was among those killed in the northern Iraqi
city, the spokesman said.
Hospital officials and witnesses said earlier the strike
killed 50 people in a prison set up by the Islamic State, making
no mention of the court.
In Baghdad, car bombs exploded in crowded markets in several
Shi'ite districts, killing 47 people, police said.
A roadside bomb killed three Shi'ites who volunteered to
fight the Islamic State on a road between the town of Samarra
and Mosul, a police official said.
In Taji, 20 km (12 miles) north of Baghdad, authorities
found the bodies of six people who had been handcuffed and shot
in the head and chest execution-style, medical sources said.
The Islamic State has declared a 'caliphate' in swathes of
Iraq and Syria that it controls and threatens to march on
Baghdad. Islamic State fighters and their Sunni militant and
tribal allies also hold parts of western Iraq.
Maliki has ordered his air force to help the Kurds in their
fight against the Islamic State, which seized an array of
weapons including tanks and anti-aircraft guns from the Iraqi
soldiers who fled in June.
Maliki was at odds with the Kurds over oil, budgets and
land, but both sides put their differences aside, alarmed by the
Islamic State's latest gains - a fifth oilfield and three more
towns in the north. The group also reached Iraq's biggest dam.
Yawar confirmed the Kurds had re-established military
cooperation with Baghdad.
"The peshmerga ministry sent a message to the Iraqi defence
ministry requesting the convening of an urgent meeting on
military cooperation. The joint committees have been
reactivated," Yawar said by telephone.
MALIKI
Maliki, who has been serving in a caretaker capacity since
an inconclusive election in April, has rejected calls by Kurds,
Sunnis, some fellow Shi'ites and even regional power-broker Iran
to step aside and make room for a less polarising figure.
In his weekly televised address to the nation on Wednesday,
he warned that any unconstitutional attempt to form a new
government would open "the gates of hell" in Iraq.
Maliki rejected any outside interference in the process, an
apparent reference to Tehran, which Iranian officials have said
believes Maliki can no longer hold Iraq together.
Iran is now backing calls by Iraq's top cleric Grand
Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani for Maliki to go and is looking for an
alternative leader to combat the Sunni Islamist insurgency, the
Iranian officials said.
The United States, which was a key backer of Maliki when he
first came to office as an unknown in 2006, has urged Iraqi
politicians to form a more inclusive government that can unify
Iraqis and take on the Islamic State.
The Islamic State has put Iraq's survival as a unified state
in jeopardy.
The capture of one of the towns, Sinjar, home to many of
Iraq's Yazidi minority sect in a weekend offensive could lead to
a humanitarian crisis.
Yazidis, ethnic Kurds who follow an ancient religion derived
from Zoroastrianism, are at high risk of being executed because
the Islamic State militants view them as devil worshippers.
Yawar said 50,000 Yazidis now hiding on a mountain risked
starving to death if they were not rescued within 24 hours.
"Urgent international action is needed to save them. Many of
them, mainly the elderly, children and pregnant women, have
(already) died," he said.
"We can't stop the Islamic State from attacking the people
on the mountain because there is one paved road leading up to
the mountain and it can be used by them. They (Islamic State
fighters) are trying to get to that road."
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard in London; Writing by
Michael Georgy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)