ARBIL, Iraq Aug 9 Oil production from Iraqi
Kurdistan remains unaffected despite an incursion by Islamic
State militants along the autonomous region's border, its
Ministry of Natural Resources said in a statement on Saturday.
The United States launched airstrikes in northern Iraq after
Islamic State militants advanced to within a 30 minute drive
from the regional capital Arbil, prompting oil companies in
Kurdistan to withdraw staff and shut down some operations.
"Oil production in the region remains unaffected, and is
being delivered to both the domestic and export markets," the
statement said.
"Indeed, the (regional government) is expecting that the
producing companies will ramp up production in the coming weeks
as ongoing export infrastructure improvements come online as
planned."
Total Kurdish production totaled about 360,000 barrels per
day in June, according to the Paris-based International Energy
Agency. About a third of that was exported, though Baghdad has
been working to block sales outside its central system.
Iraqi Kurdistan-focused companies' shares have fallen as
investors reappraise the autonomous region's security. Some of
the biggest oil operators in the region have lost almost a
quarter of their market value this week.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), the state-owned oil
explorer and power supplier, suspended activity at the Atrush
Block in Kurdistan on Saturday due to the instability.
"Until now, the enemy has not been able to target oil
operations in the region, but as a precautionary measure some of
the exploration activities in areas abutting potential combat
zones have been temporarily halted and staff relocated," the
statement said.
London-listed Afren and Toronto-listed Oryx said on Friday
they were cutting production at oilfields closest to the
fighting. U.S. oil major Chevron has also evacuated some staff
from Kurdistan. An industry source said Exxon Mobil was doing
the same.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles, editing by William Hardy)