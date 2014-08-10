BAGHDAD Aug 10 Kurdish forces, supported by
U.S. air strikes, took back two towns in northern Iraq from
Islamic State militants but it will take time to turn the tide
of the conflict, a senior Kurdish official told Reuters.
Hoshiyar Zebari said the Kurds had recaptured the towns of
Guwair and Makhmur. Asked how long the United States would have
to continue airstrikes to help the Kurds defeat the Islamic
State, Zebari said: "As President Obama said, there is no time
limit."
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday that it would
take some time to tackle Islamic State fighters whose latest
push through northern Iraq has rattled the Baghdad government
and its Western allies.
