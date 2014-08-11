INSIGHT-All drill, no frack: U.S. shale leaves thousands of wells unfinished
* Oil price rise could bring rapid surge from incomplete wells
BAGHDAD Aug 11 A decision by Iraq's highest court that could pave the way for Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki to serve a third term is "very problematic", said a senior Iraqi official.
"This will make the situation very, very complex," said the official who asked not to be named due to sectarian sensitivities in Iraq. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Oil price rise could bring rapid surge from incomplete wells
* Inflation seen due to fuel price adjustments - economist (adds economist comment, details)