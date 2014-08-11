(Adds details)
BAGHDAD Aug 11 A decision by Iraq's highest
court that could pave the way for Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki to serve a third term is "very problematic", said a
senior Iraqi official.
"This will make the situation very, very complex," said the
official, who asked not to be named due to sectarian
sensitivities in Iraq.
Critics say Maliki is a sectarian and authoritarian ruler
who can be compared to Saddam Hussein, the man he plotted
against from exile for years.
Iraq's federal court ruled that Maliki's State of Law bloc
is the biggest in parliament, obliging the president to ask
Maliki to form a new government in Iraq, which faces a major
threat from Islamic State Sunni insurgents and widespread
sectarian bloodshed.
Maliki has defied calls by Sunnis, Kurds, some Shi'ites and
regional power broker Iran to step aside for a less polarising
figure who can unite Iraqis against Sunni insurgents who staged
another dramatic offensive in the north over the past week.
The United States, which was key to Maliki taking office as
an unknown in 2006, has also suggested it is time for him to go.
On Sunday night, police said special forces loyal to Maliki
were deployed in strategic areas of Baghdad after he delivered a
tough speech on television accusing Iraq's Kurdish president of
violating the constituion by missing a deadline to ask the
biggest bloc in parliament to nominate a prime minister.
