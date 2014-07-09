UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
* Markets look ahead to U.S. interest rate decision (Updates prices)
(Adds Kurdish official quote, context)
BAGHDAD, July 9 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki said on Wednesday the Kurdish-controlled city of Arbil was becoming an operations base for the Islamic State militant group that seized swathes of northern and western Iraq last month.
Maliki is under pressure as Sunni Muslim militants, led by the al Qaeda offshoot Islamic State, hold large parts of the north and west of the country and have threatened to march on the capital.
"We will never be silent about Arbil becoming a base for the operations of the Islamic State and Baathists and Al Qaeda and the terrorists," Maliki said in his weekly televised address.
Maliki's relationship with Kurdish President Massoud Barzani has deteriorated amid the sectarian insurgency that has threatened to split the country.
Barzani last week asked the parliament of the autonomous Kurdish region to plan a referendum on Kurdish independence, signalling his impatience with Baghdad.
Maliki, meanwhile, has accused the Kurds of exploiting the crisis to push for statehood.
Many Sunni Muslims who fled the mostly Sunni northern city of Mosul during the militants' offensive have ended up in Arbil.
"These are politicians in the Sunni community and they have been deprived of participating in the political process," one senior Kurdish official said, speaking on condition of anonymity this week to Reuters. (Reporting By Isra'a El Rubei'i and Ned Parker; Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by Ralph Boulton)
* Markets look ahead to U.S. interest rate decision (Updates prices)
SYDNEY, March 13 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and maverick nationalist politician Pauline Hanson faced questions about their leadership on Monday after their parties suffered a resounding defeat in a state election at the weekend.
LONDON, March 10 CERAWeek has exposed all the contradictions at the heart of OPEC’s attempt to rebalance the oil market without rekindling the shale boom or conceding too much market share to rivals.