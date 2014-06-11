UPDATE 5-Somali pirates hijack first commercial ship since 2012
* Pirates launched 237 attacks off Somalia in 2011-officials (Updates with analyst comment, details of ship, adds graphic)
ATHENS, June 11 Baghdad will cooperate with Kurdish forces to flush out militants from Mosul, Iraq's foreign minister said on Wednesday, a day after an al Qaeda splinter group seized the country's second biggest city.
"There will be closer cooperation between Baghdad and the regional Kurdistan government to work together and flush out these foreign fighters," Hoshyar Zebari said on the sidelines of a EU-Arab League meeting in Athens.
He called on all Iraqi leaders to come together to face the "serious, mortal" threat to the country. "The response has to be soon. There has to be a quick response to what has happened," he said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington: editing by John Stonestreet)
* Pirates launched 237 attacks off Somalia in 2011-officials (Updates with analyst comment, details of ship, adds graphic)
KANDAL, Cambodia, March 14 New Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha began a pre-election tour to rally support on Tuesday after his veteran predecessor resigned in fear that his party could be dissolved by the state.
ABUJA, March 14 Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass the 2017 budget by the end of March, the president of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday.