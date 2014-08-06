BAGHDAD Aug 6 Fifty people were killed in
fighting between Iraqi government forces and Islamic State
insurgents in the northern city of Mosul on Wednesday, hospital
officials said.
Witnesses said the dead had been held in a makeshift prison
created by the Sunni Islamist militants that was bombed by
government aircraft. That could not be immediately confirmed.
Government officials were not immediately available for comment.
Mosul has been under insurgent control since June, but there
have been hit and run attacks by government forces and allied
Kurdish peshmerga fighters.
In the capital Baghdad on Wednesday, car bombs exploded in
crowded markets in Shi'ite Muslim districts, killing at least 10
people, police said.
