BRUSSELS Aug 11 NATO would take all steps
necessary to defend alliance member Turkey if it were threatened
by Islamic State fighters who have made gains in neighbouring
Iraq and Syria, Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on
Monday.
"We are very much concerned about the activities of the
so-called Islamic State, which is a bunch of terrorists, and it
is of utmost importance to stop their advance," Rasmussen told
Reuters in an interview.
"If any of our allies, and in this case of course
particularly Turkey, were to be threatened from any source of
threat, we won't hesitate to take all steps necessary to ensure
effective defence of Turkey or any other ally," he said.
