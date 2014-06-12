UPDATE 1-East Libyan forces push to recapture Ras Lanuf oil port
* Ras Lanuf, Es Sider badly damaged in previous fighting (Adds background)
WASHINGTON, June 12 The White House said on Thursday that Iraq's largest oil refinery in the northern town of Baiji remained in control of the government of Iraq despite advances in the region by militants with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.
"We understand that that oil refinery remains in control of the government of Iraq but I don't have any other additional information about that issue," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters in a daily briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Ras Lanuf, Es Sider badly damaged in previous fighting (Adds background)
BEIJING, March 14 China's Shanxi province has launched a new campaign against illegal coal mining, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday, as one of China's top producing regions seeks to get tough on cutting overcapacity.
* Oil prices have reversed most gains since Dec. 1 (Updates story throughout; previous TOKYO)