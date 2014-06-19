UPDATE 2-Airbus says engine issue will not affect A320neo deliveries
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. President Barack Obama's statement about Iraq has been delayed to 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT), the White House said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
* Shares down 16 pct (Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates share)
LONDON, March 17 World stocks perched near a record high on Friday after a week when most of the world's biggest economies either raised rates, or signalled hikes, in a strong sign of confidence about global growth and inflation.