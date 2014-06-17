GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weaker, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh
TIKRIT, Iraq, June 17 Iraq's biggest oil refinery, Baiji, has been shut down and its foreign staff evacuated, refinery officials said on Tuesday, adding that local staff remain in place and the military is still in control of the facility.
Militants from an al Qaeda splinter group who seized Iraq's second-biggest city of Mosul last week have advanced into the oil refinery town of Baiji and surrounded the refinery.
The refinery shut down overnight, the sources said.
(Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan; editing by Jason Neely)
