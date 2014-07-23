* Crude oil from Mosul area smuggled to Turkey
* Some oil refined in Syria and sold as gasoline in Mosul
* Oil monopoly is major source of Islamic State power
* Smuggling to Iran via Kurdish areas raised $1 mln/daily
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, July 23 Islamic State militants seized
four small oilfields when they swept through north Iraq last
month and are now selling crude oil and gasoline from them to
finance their newly declared "caliphate".
Near the northern city of Mosul, the Islamic State has taken
over the Najma and Qayara fields, while further south near
Tikrit it overran the Himreen and Ajil fields during its two-day
sweep through northern Iraq in mid-June.
The oilfields in Islamic State hands are modest compared to
Iraq's giant fields near Kirkuk and Basra, which are under
Kurdish and central government control. Most of the Islamic
State-held oil wells - estimated by a Kurdish official to number
around 80 - are sealed and not pumping.
But the monopoly over fuel in the territory it has captured
gives the Islamic State leverage over other armed Sunni factions
who could threaten its dominance in northern Iraq.
Iraqi officials say that in recent weeks the group has
transported oil from Qayara to be processed by mobile refineries
in Syria into low quality gasoil and gasoline, then brought back
for sale in Mosul, a city of 2 million people.
Larger shipments of crude, some of them from Najma, are also
sold via smugglers to Turkish traders at vastly discounted
prices of around $25 per barrel, they said.
"We have confirmed reports showing that the Islamic State is
shipping crude from Najma oilfield in Mosul into Syria to
smuggle it to one of Syria's neighbours," said Husham
al-Brefkani, head of Mosul provincial council's energy
committee.
"The Islamic State is making multi-million dollar profits
from this illegal trade."
Petrol stations in Mosul are now selling fuel supplied by
traders working with the Islamic State, which charges either
$1.0 or $1.5 a litre depending on quality - a huge increase on
previous prices, one petrol station owner in the city said.
"The fuel is brought from Syria ... It's triple the price
before, but drivers have to buy it because subsidized government
fuel was halted," he said.
Brefkani said the Islamic State was the sole sponsor of the
imports from Syria, where the group also controls oilfields in
the Syrian province of Deir al-Zor. "They use part of it for
their vehicles and sell the rest to their traders in Mosul."
MILITANTS KEPT OILFIELD INTACT
Najma and Qayara had been operated by Angola's state-owned
firm Sonangol, but it pulled out last year declaring force
majeure amid rising development costs and security concerns over
Sunni militants in the area, even before last month's assault.
Qayara, which has estimated reserves of 800 million barrels,
had been producing 7,000 barrels per day of heavy crude before
the Islamic State took over the field and a nearby 16,000 bpd
refinery. Qayara refinery and second smaller plant at Kasak,
northwest of Mosul, stopped operating when staff fled.
But Qayara oilfield itself has kept pumping after the
militants asked Iraqi employees to stay at their posts,
promising to protect them - as they have done at most oil
facilities in order to maintain production.
Iraqi official gave the example of the battle to seize Baiji
refinery in the north, Iraq's largest, where the Islamic States
and other insurgents have been trying since mid-June to control
the site without damaging its facilities.
"(The Islamic State) were keen to keep energy installations
inside Qayara intact. We did not realize why they did not
destroy facilities, but a week later they started to fill the
trucks with Qayara crude. They were planning from the beginning
to profiteer the field," said an engineer who works at Qayara,
speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
Iraqi government sources said it was hard to assess how much
money the group makes from selling crude or the fuel refined in
Syria as the number of trucks fluctuates daily. One source said
that a separate - and now terminated - smuggling operation into
the Kurdish enclave and into Iran generated nearly $1 million a
day earlier this month.
One dealer and shipping company owner in Mosul said he buys
250-barrel truckloads of crude from the militants for $6,000.
"The next step depends on our cunning in dealing with the
Turkish traders," he said.
FROM TAXES TO NYMEX?
As another revenue earner, the Islamic militant group levies
taxes on all vehicles and trucks bringing goods into Mosul.
A large truck must pay $400, while small trucks are charged
$100 and cars $50 if they are also carrying goods.
Ahmed Younis, a Baghdad expert on armed groups, said the
Islamists were in effect establishing an economic state based on
the increasing resources and infrastructure under their command.
Considering its spread across the Syria-Iraq border, its
grip over oilfields there and its growing economic activity, the
Islamic State will "transform into an economic giant with assets
of billions of dollars," he said.
"In future, will they buy shares in NYMEX? Everything is
possible," Younis said.
TIKRIT OILFIELDS
Further south Islamic State fighters control another two
oilfields east of Tikrit, home town of Saddam Hussein.
One of them, Ajil, produced 25,000 bpd of crude that were
shipped to the Kirkuk refinery and 150 million cubic feet of gas
per day piped to the government-controlled Kirkuk power station.
The gas is still pumped - albeit at lower volume of about
100 million cubic feet daily - because, according to energy
experts, Kirkuk power station supplies many towns in the region
and the militants want to avoid energy shortages.
The militants are moving only small amounts of oil from Ajil
because of fears that their primitive extraction techniques
could ignite the gas, according to an engineer at the site.
The other small oilfield captured by the Islamic State is
Himreen, with a capacity of 5,000-6,000 barrels per day from
five operating oil wells.
"The militants brought technicians from outside Tikrit to
deal with crude from Himreen and they started to dig up craters
and siphon crude out of the wells using small water irrigation
pumps," said an oil ministry employee working at the field.
An Iraqi security official said trucks used to smuggle crude
from Ajil and Himreen into Iraqi Kurdistan and Iran. Kurdish
peshmerga forces used to turn a blind eye.
But Iraqi national security forces as well as the peshmerga
began to halt the trade on July 12, he said. The army used
helicopters to bomb trucks heading east from Tikrit, while
Kurdish security forces seized trucks with smuggled crude
crossing into territories under their control.
"We have managed to destroy more than 50 trucks as of July
12," Iraqi counter-terrorism spokesman Sabah Nouri said. "Our
helicopter strikes hit the smuggling process hard and cut a
vital source of finance to the terrorists."
An oil ministry adviser estimated that in the first two
weeks of July, before the operation was halted, the Islamic
State made around $10 million - nearly $1 million a day.
The mayor of Tuz Khuramto, a town on the route between
Tikrit, the Kurdish enclave and Iran, said the smuggling route
had been shut down 10 days ago.
"Before that, between 30 to 60 trucks moved into the Kurdish
region, but now we can say number is zero," Shallal Abdul said.
(Additional reporting by Isabel Coles in Arbil and a reporter
in Tikrit whose name is withheld for security reasons; Editing
by Dominic Evans and Giles Elgood)