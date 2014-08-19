* Pipeline capacity to increase to 220,000 bpd
* One source says capacity to rise to 250,000 bpd in 3
months
* Oil revenue lifeline to Arbil as Kurdish forces battle
militants
(Adds more quotes, details and background)
By Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun
DUHOK, Iraq/ANKARA, Aug 19 The capacity of Iraqi
Kurdistan's independent oil pipeline will almost double to at
least 200,000 barrels per day by the end of this month, helping
the semi-autonomous region increase exports and revenue,
industry sources and officials said.
Oil revenues are a lifeline for the Kurdish Regional
Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, whose peshmerga forces are
being supported by U.S. air strikes in their battle against the
radical Sunni militants of Islamic State.
"Work to increase the capacity will probably be completed by
the end of this month. Once it is completed, pumping can
increase to up to 220,000 barrels per day (bpd)," one Turkish
official told Reuters.
Industry sources also said the capacity of the pipeline to
Turkey, which began operating at the start of this year, was set
to rise to around 200,000-220,000 bpd from 100,000-120,000 bpd
before the flow stopped for upgrade work.
One of the sources said capacity could climb to 250,000 bpd
in two to three months' time.
"The crude flow is set to restart when the upgrade work is
finished, but the 200,000 bpd to 220,0000 bpd of crude flow will
be dependent on the rising oil production in northern Iraq," one
official said.
A joint venture of Anglo-Turkish company Genel Energy
and Sinopec's Addax Petroleum is working to ramp up
production in the Taq Taq oilfield, Iraqi Kurdistan's largest,
to 140,000 bpd by the end of this month.
After months of fruitless talks with Iraq's central
government, the KRG in May started to export crude on its own
independent pipeline to the Turkish Mediterranean export
terminal of Ceyhan.
The KRG pipeline is located at a distance from the areas
controlled by Islamic militants.
The move has infuriated Baghdad, which claims the sole
authority to manage Iraqi oil. It has cut allocations to the KRG
in the budget and has tried to block KRG's oil sales by taking
legal action.
So far, 7.8 million barrels of Kurdish oil have flowed
through the independent pipeline, of which 6.5 million have been
loaded onto tankers for export.
The Kurds have managed to load seven export cargoes from
Ceyhan, according to Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz.
EXPORTS FINDING CUSTOMERS
The tricky part for Iraqi Kurdistan has so far been to find
buyers to export the oil. Baghdad's persistent efforts to block
sales initially deterred some customers.
Iraqi Kurdistan delivered its third major cargo of crude oil
out of Ceyhan and a fourth was sailing to Croatia on Friday.
Around $350 million in oil sales have been completed or are
under way from shipments sent via the KRG pipeline, a Reuters
analysis of satellite tracking data shows.
One cargo of Kurdish crude aboard the United Kalavrvta
tanker has been sitting off the Texas coast since late July
after Baghdad asked a court to seize the vessel. The ship
remains in international waters, unable to unload, while the KRG
has appealed the case.
The KRG has said it plans to increase oil sales to around 1
million bpd by the end of 2015, which could give it enough
economic clout to speed a move to independence.
Meanwhile, a drive earlier this month by Islamic State
militants through northern Iraq to the border with the Kurdish
region has alarmed Baghdad, drawn the first U.S. air strikes
since the end of American occupation in 2001 and sent tens of
thousands of Yazidis and Christians fleeing for their lives.
"We provide a lifeline to this region; we boost the economy.
Our machines have not stopped; all our staff both expats and
locals are at work. Our target is to improve production," Onder
Tekeli, general manager of Taq Taq Operating Company (TTOPCO),
told Reuters during a short ride inside the facility.
On Tuesday, Iraqi forces launched an offensive to drive
Islamic State fighters out of Tikrit, but they halted their
advance after facing fierce resistance, officers in the
operations room told Reuters.
The Sunni militants' advance towards Arbil, which followed a
shockingly fast seizure of Iraq's third-biggest city Mosul in
June, have stunned the international community and prompted
Western oil companies including ExxonMobil and Chevron
to evacuate staff.
The fall in oil output from the region has been negligible,
however.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Jane Baird)