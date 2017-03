TAQ TAQ OILFIELD, Iraq Aug 15 Oil production at Iraqi Kurdistan's largest producing oil field is planned to rise by at least 16,500 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the month, from the current 113,500 bpd, the general manager of the operating company told Reuters late on Thursday.

"We have a target to ramp up production towards 130,000-140,000 bpd and we are working to achieve this by the end of the month," Onder Tekeli from Taq Taq Operating Co (TTOPCO), a joint venture of Anglo-Turkish Genel Energy and Sinopec's Addax Petroleum said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by William Hardy)