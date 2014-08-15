(Updates with more quotes, background, details)
By Humeyra Pamuk
TAQ TAQ OILFIELD, Iraq Aug 15 Oil production at
Iraqi Kurdistan's largest-producing field is set to rise to as
much as 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the month
despite the advance of Islamist militants, the general manager
of the operating company told Reuters.
"We have a target to ramp up production towards 140,000 bpd
and I believe we would achieve this by the end of the month,"
Onder Tekeli from Taq Taq Operating Co (TTOPCO), a joint venture
of Anglo-Turkish Genel Energy and Sinopec's Addax
Petroleum said late on Thursday.
Radical Sunni militants of the Islamic State last week
advanced to within a half hour's drive of Arbil, the capital of
Iraq's Kurdish region and a hub for international oil companies,
before U.S. military air strikes thwarted their advance.
Several Western oil companies including U.S. giants like
ExxonMobil and Chevron operating in the
previously stable Kurdish enclave have evacuated some of their
staff while some smaller producers like Afren have
halted production.
But there was little impact on overall oil output in the
region, with only about 5,000 bpd of production cut, according
to company statements, though fighting between Kurdish peshmerga
forces and Islamic State fighters not far from Arbil have kept
firms and investors on edge.
But at the Taq Taq oil field, which lies 40 km (25 miles)
southeast of Arbil, morale was good, said Tekeli.
"The worries started about the IS (Islamic State) fighters
when they attacked the Makhmour camp. But we have not stopped
working and our local staffers have expressed their commitment
to us," Tekeli said.
Makhmour lies to the southwest of Arbil and fighting there
was some of the closest to the Kurdish regional capital last
week.
TTOPCO will set up three well-site production facilities to
boost output, Ozan Guler, production superintendent said at the
site as he walked through a labyrinth of oil pumping machinery.
"We already have the potential to boost production up to
140,000 bpd in our wells ... We will be setting up these new
facilities whose start-up period is about 10 days," Guler said.
Genel Energy, which operates the Taq Taq and Tawke oilfields
in Kurdistan, has said it has evacuated non-core personnel from
fields in the region that are not producing oil. Last week it
said production was still ongoing at the two fields and it was
averaging a combined 230,000 bpd.
Genel's shares fell by almost a quarter in early August as
Islamic State forces advanced towards Arbil, but have since
rebounded by around 12 percent.
At 1131 GMT on Friday, they were up almost 2 percent at 824
pounds ($1,375 US dollar).
(1 US dollar = 0.5992 British pound)
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Sheppard and
Pravin Char)