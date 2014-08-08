LONDON Aug 8 The shares of several energy companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan fell sharply for the second consecutive day on Friday, as worries about conflict in the region intensified.

The sector was hit after U.S. President Barack Obama said he had authorized U.S. air strikes to blunt the onslaught of Islamist militants in northern Iraq.

London-listed oil producer Afren fell 4.6 percent after it said it had suspended output at its Barda Rash oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State militants advanced closer.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Genel Energy, which are also exposed to the region, also retreated by 2.6 percent and 4 percent respectively, while the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index fell 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by William Hardy)