BAGHDAD Aug 28 The Iraqi oil ministry said on
Thursday it would challenge a U.S. court decision that stopped
U.S. Marshals from seizing some one million barrels of disputed
Kurdish oil docked near Texas.
On Monday, a U.S. district court ruled in favour of a
request by Iraq's Kurdish region that a demand by the Iraqi
government for U.S. authorities to seize the Kurdish oil
shipment be scrapped. However, the court gave Baghdad 10 days to
resubmit its case.
"The ministry of oil is emphasising that it is preparing the
amended request and will forward it in the required period,"
the oil ministry said in a statement.
"The decision of the court is only to lift the seizure of
the shipment while at sea. Therefore they referred to American
maritime law. This doesn't exempt (the oil) from any seizure
decision when it arrives on American soil."
The United Kalavrvta tanker, carrying about $100 million
worth of Kurdish crude, has been anchored in the Gulf of Mexico
for weeks, with the Iraqi region of Kurdistan locked in a legal
battle over ownership with the central government of Iraq.
At the request of Baghdad, the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of Texas in July ordered the U.S. Marshals
Service to take control of the cargo, part of a broader strategy
by Iraq to push back against Kurdish exports.
But a few days later the court said it lacked jurisdiction
to carry out the seizure as the tanker was about 60 miles
offshore. That prompted the Kurds to file a request to overturn
the order.
U.S. refiner LyondellBasell has said it had recently
bought cargoes of Iraqi Kurdistan crude for its Houston
refinery, but said it would halt future purchases and not accept
any deliveries until the dispute was settled.
The company did not explicitly say if it had agreed to buy
the crude on the United Kalavrvta, and it is not clear if it
might now accept delivery of the cargo.
