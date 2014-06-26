Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
BAGHDAD, June 26 Iraq's presidency issued a decree on Thursday for a parliament session on July 1, state television said, starting the process of forming a new government amid an insurgency that threatens the country's unity.
Vice President Khudair al-Khuzai, who is acting president and a close ally of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, announced the session would be held.
Three months after elections, a chorus of Iraqi and international voices have called for the government formation process to be started. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes; editing by John Stonestreet)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.