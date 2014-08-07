WASHINGTON Aug 7 Media reports that the United
States has struck targets in Iraq are not accurate, a Pentagon
spokesman said on Thursday, as Islamist militants advanced
across northern Iraq.
"Press reports that U.S. has conducted airstrikes in Iraq
completely false," Rear Admiral John Kirby said in a post on his
Twitter feed. "No such action taken."
Kirby's statement came as U.S. officials said that the Obama
administration has approved military air drops of humanitarian
supplies in northern Iraq and is considering strikes against
fighters from the Islamic State, an al Qaeda offshoot.
(Reporting By Missy Ryan; Editing by Sandra Maler)