LONDON Aug 11 Independent oil and gas explorer
Petroceltic and its partner Hess Middle East New
Ventures have suspended operations in Iraqi Kurdistan
and are evacuating non-essential staff, the Irish company said
on Monday.
"It has been decided, as a precautionary measure, to
temporarily secure and suspend operations, including the
drilling of Shireen-1 exploration well in the Dinarta licence,"
Petroceltic said in a statement.
The partners' decision follows announcements on evacuations
and suspensions of production from other oil companies active in
the region as violence spreads with the advance of Islamic State
militants.
