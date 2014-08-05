* Maliki seen as polarising figure
* Islamic State insurgents benefit from sectarian tensions
* Jaafari seen as possible replacement
By Raheem Salman and Michael Georgy
BAGHDAD, Aug 5 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki has no intention of stepping aside despite mounting
pressure from Sunnis, Kurds, some fellow Shi'ites and power
broker Iran, aides said on Tuesday, although political deadlock
is undermining efforts to counter insurgents.
Maliki, seen as an authoritarian figure with a sectarian
agenda that has destabilised Iraq, has ruled in a caretaker
capacity since an incomplete election in April.
A relative unknown when he came to office in 2006, Maliki
said he would seek a third term, despite opposition from many
sides, including crucial ally Iran, which like Iraq's top
Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani wants change.
"We have reached the conclusion that Maliki cannot preserve
the unity of Iraq anymore but Ayatollah Sistani still has hopes.
Now, Ayatollah Sistani also backs our view on Maliki," said a
senior Iranian official.
"There are not many candidates who can and have the
capability to preserve unity of Iraq. Our ambassador to Iraq has
had some meetings in the past days with relevant groups and some
of the candidates."
An Iraqi minister, speaking on condition of anonymity
because of sectarian tensions within the caretaker government,
confirmed that there was a marked change in the position of
Tehran, the biggest power broker in Iraq.
The United States has urged Iraqi politicians to form a more
inclusive government that can unify Iraqis and take on the
Islamic State, the al-Qaeda spinoff that swept through the north
in June, almost unopposed by Maliki's U.S.-trained army.
The task gained more urgency over the weekend after the
group captured three more towns and a fifth oilfield and reached
a major dam after routing Kurdish fighters, who were seen as one
of the few forces that could stand up to the militants.
The Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in parts
of Iraq and Syria it controls and threatened to march on
Baghdad, poses the biggest threat to Iraq's security since the
fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003 in a U.S.-led invasion.
SECTARIAN VIOLENCE RISING
Political bickering and complex procedures are holding back
efforts to form a power-sharing government as the Sunni Islamic
State consolidates and fuels sectarian tensions that have
returned violence to levels not seen since 2006-2007.
According to the constitution, Iraq's president has until
Friday to ask the person nominated by the biggest bloc in
parliament to form a government within 30 days.
But a dispute has arisen in the dominant Shi'ite alliance.
Maliki insists his State of Law coalition which won 94 seats in
the April parliamentary election is the biggest, while others
say it should be counted as part of the alliance and therefore
is not entitled to nominate a prime minister on its own.
Maliki, whose sectarian policies critics say have pushed
some Sunnis including powerful and heavily-armed tribes to
support the Islamic State, has shown no sign of readiness to let
go of power.
After spending years on the run abroad plotting Saddam's
downfall, he was thrust into power with the support of the
United States and enjoyed strong backing from former President
George W. Bush even as his sectarian agenda grew.
Maliki placed political loyalists in the military and
government, sidelining Sunnis.
"Everything that has been said about changing our candidate
for the prime minister post is baseless," said Mohammed
al-Saihoud, a State of Law MP.
"State of Law is the biggest bloc in parliament and our only
candidate is Nouri al-Maliki. It's our constitutional
prerogative and we are determined to stick to this right."
Speculation has been rising that the ruling Shi'ite
coalition, the National Alliance, would favour a new prime
minister to end the political stalemate.
The Iraqi minister said several names have been floated.
National Alliance chief Ibrahim Jaafari, who was Maliki's
predecessor, is seen as more moderate. But the trained physician
was seen as ineffective against rising sectarian violence when
he was in office.
Jaafari spent almost a decade in Iran from 1980 to escape
Saddam's crackdown on a clandestine Shi'ite Islamist movement.
Ahmad Chalabi, the secular Shi'ite politician whose false
assertions about weapons of mass destruction encouraged the Bush
administration to invade Iraq, is another contender, political
sources say.
Iraqi officials say behind-the-scenes attempts have been
made to give Maliki a face-saving exit. Under the proposal, Vice
President Khudhaier al-Khuzaie would become prime minister and
Maliki would take his largely honorific job.
Much will depend on whether Maliki's powerful allies in the
State of Law bloc, like Transport Minister Hadi al-Amiri,
continue to support him in the face of growing opposition.
"Speaking about dissenting from State of Law is baseless.
State of Law is still tightly holding together," said Razzaq
Muhaibis, an MP who belongs to Amiri's Badr Organisation, once
an armed Shi'ite militia.
"We had a meeting today and we decided that we will stick to
Nuri al-Maliki as our candidate for the Prime Minister post,"
Muhaibis said.
Maliki's fate also hinges on whether Deputy Prime Minister
Hussain al-Shahristani, who heads a group of independents inside
State of Law, is prepared to stick by him.
He and other allies may take their cue from Sistani, the
reclusive cleric seen as the voice of reason by millions of
Iraqis, who has made it clear that it is time for Maliki to go.
"People like Amiri and Shahristani may decide to listen to
the powerful clergry based in the sacred city of Najaf," said
the minister. "In that case he (Maliki) is finished."
Under Iraq's governing system in place since the post-Saddam
Hussein constitution was adopted in 2005, the prime minister is
a member of the Shi'ite majority, the speaker a Sunni and the
largely ceremonial president a Kurd.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Ankara; writing by
Michael Georgy; Editing by Paul Taylor)