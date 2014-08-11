(Adds details)
BAGHDAD Aug 11 Iraq's president on Monday asked
Haider al-Abadi, the Shi'ite coalition's nominee for prime
minister, to form a government, a spokesman for the main Shi'ite
coalition said.
The move, which comes after months of political wrangling,
is likely to be resisted by Nuri al-Maliki, who has rejected
calls to drop his bid for a third term as prime minister.
Iraq's highest court earlier issued a ruling suggesting
Maliki's State of Law Shi'ite bloc is the biggest in parliament
and therefore was entitled to nominate a candidate for prime
minister.
Maliki's aides were not immediately available for comment.
He has defied calls by Sunnis, Kurds, some fellow Shi'ites and
regional power broker Iran to step aside for a less polarising
figure.
Critics say Maliki alienated Sunnis, prompting them to
support Islamic State militants who have seized a large chunk of
northern Iraq and have threatened to march on Baghdad, posing
the biggest threat to Iraq since the fall of Saddam Hussein in
2003.
State television showed footage of the president shaking
hands with Abadi and telling him: "I hope you will be successful
in forming a broader-based government."
Abadi is a low-key figure who spent time in Britain.
According to his Facebook biography, his favourite quotation is
"the key to leadership is tolerance".
Sectarian violence has become widespread in Iraq again,
reaching levels seen when a civil war peaked in 2006-2007.
Educated at the University of Manchester, Abadi served as
the head of parliament's finance committee, a political advisor
to the prime minister and minister of communications.
The Godfather and The Matrix are among his favourite movies,
according to a Facebook entry.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing
by Janet Lawrence)