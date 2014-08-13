(Repeats Tuesday item)
BAGHDAD, Aug 12 Pressure on Iraqi Prime Minister
Nuri al-Maliki to step aside had become unbearable. Sunnis,
Kurds, fellow Shi'ites, regional power broker Iran and the
United States all wanted him out.
Maliki calculated he may have one more chance to hold onto
power after eight years in office, even though alarmed allies
had run out of patience as Islamic State jihadis swept
government forces aside in much of western and northern Iraq.
Maliki's plan would require persuading Iraq's most
influential cleric that he alone could reform and unite a
country that had slid back into a civil war fueled by what
critics view as his sectarian politics.
A week ago, he sent a delegation from his Islamic Dawa Party
to try to meet Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the sacred
Shi'ite city of Najaf, south of Baghdad, according to an Iraqi
minister and a source close to the clergy.
It was unclear if they succeeded in gaining an audience with
the reclusive 83-year-old cleric, but they did get a response on
paper, if not the one that Maliki was hoping for:
"Sistani made it clear that he wanted change. He put it in
writing - the first time that a leader of Iraq's Shi'ite clergy
did such a thing," the minister told Reuters.
Sistani's word is law in majority Shi'ite Muslim Iraq so the
fate of Maliki - an unknown when he first came to power in 2006
with help from Iraq's then U.S. occupiers - was sealed.
Maliki has been caretaker prime minister since an
inconclusive parliamentary election in April. But his chances of
a third term appear over, with a party colleague named as prime
minister-designate and drawing endorsements from home and
abroad.
While Maliki kept digging in, the main Iraqi and foreign
players moved on to wondering who could replace him.
Several names came up. One was Ahmad Chalabi, the
smooth-talking, secular Shi'ite who played a role in persuading
the United States to topple Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein in
2003.
Maliki's immediate predecessor Ibrahim al-Jaafari was also a
candidate. But he had failed to ease sectarian violence during
his year in office. Deputy Prime Minister Hussain
al-Shahristani, a nuclear scientist tortured in Saddam's jails,
seemed promising, people familiar with the discussions said.
A SAFE CHOICE
But, officials said, in the end it came down to a choice
between Vice President Khudhaier al-Khuzaie and former Maliki
lieutenant Haider al-Abadi, a deputy speaker of parliament. Both
were also members of Maliki's Dawa Party but Khuzaie was seen as
too sectarian, too like Maliki in that regard.
Abadi was selected because all parties agreed the low-key
figure got along with leaders of the Kurdish minority and had a
decent chance of appeasing Sunni Muslims, whose disgust with
Maliki prompted some to join the Islamic State militants.
Abadi also appealed to religious leaders and others because
the engineer appears not to be motivated purely by political
ambition. He spent more than two decades in exile, working in
business in Britain while promoting the Islamic ideals of the
Dawa party.
"Everyone decided enough is enough. Maliki was turning Iraq
into a dictatorship and ruining its democracy. People were
losing patience. This came to a head when the Islamic State
invaded," said Haqim al-Zamili, a parliamentary ally of the
influential Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr.
"The clergy made their point in Friday sermons. They sent
representatives to Baghdad - to pressure Shi'ites to push for
change."
Abadi returned to Iraq after the fall of Saddam, who had had
two of his brothers executed. He eventually served as an adviser
to Maliki as premier and telecommunications minister.
The decision to select Abadi was also based on a desire by
all parties for a successor who would not remain in thrall to
Maliki. While in office Maliki placed loyal allies in
influential positions in all the main institutions of state.
Abadi fit the bill - a member of Dawa but not part of
Maliki's inner circle so the selection would neither alienate a
core Shi'ite constituency nor, they hoped, simply give Maliki
the chance to remain the power behind the throne.
Aside from marginalising the Sunnis and infuriating the
Kurds by challenging their long-standing dream of independence,
Maliki's mistake was to alienate fellow Shi'ites, especially his
long-time ally Iran.
Abadi is not seen as a forceful figure who can antagonise,
so he appealed to everyone from leaders in Tehran and the top
clergy on Najaf to Sunni cities and towns where the Islamic
State has capitalised on anti-Shi'ite resentment.
Maliki had become so divisive, that some feared he would
provoke a conflict among Shi'ites, further fragmenting the
country.
After Muslims celebrated the end of the fasting month of
Ramadan in late July, the Najaf religious powers sent a letter
to Abadi through Shi'ite lawmaker Abdul Hadi al-Hakim
encouraging him to accept the nomination of prime minister. He
accepted.
"Abadi was selected by the Shi'ites and also approved by the
clergy as he was not from Maliki's tight circle. This means no
way Maliki could control him in future," said an member of
parliament from the main Shi'ite coalition. "Abadi was most
acceptable for all parties, including Sunnis and Kurds. That
would definitely help to smooth the sectarian tension that
emerged."
OLD FRIEND IRAN SHIFTS POSITION
Even Maliki's long-time supporter Iran decided it was time
to part ways and start looking for an alternative.
Like its enemy the United States, Iran had been closely
watching the Islamic State's advances in northern Iraq, fearful
at the prospect of violence spilling over the border.
A senior Iranian official said Iranian and American
officials held discussions on who could rescue Iraq, a major oil
exporter. "Iranians and Americans held talks over possible
candidates and after at least three sessions, they agreed on
Abadi," said the official.
"He is Shi'ite and given the sensitivity of the situation in
Iraq and desperate need to create a united front, Iran agreed to
convince Shi'ite groups to support Abadi. Some Iranian clerics
based in Najaf were involved and lobbied for him."
A U.S. official denied Washington, which has launched air
strikes on the Islamic State militants, had tried to push Abadi
into power, saying his name had come up through the Iraqi
political system.
"It's not like we were leading this charge," said the
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The Saudis, the
others who are active in the region, basically said 'we are not
going to do anything for Iraq if Iraq is not going to do
something for itself.' They had basically had it with Maliki."
Another Iranian official said Iran's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had signed off on Abadi after long
discussions with a group of seven advisers.
"Abadi for the time being is a good choice and we have also
talked to various Shi'ite groups in Iraq and hope he will be
successful," said a high-ranking Iranian official.
The Iraqi minister said Sistani had contacted Iran's supreme
leader weeks ago to set the groundwork for a new prime minister.
"He asked Iran to accept the Iraqi people's choice for a leader
and the Iranians agreed," said the minister.
Sistani, who favours a behind-the-scenes role, called on
Iraqis to take up arms against the Islamic State. Like many
Iraqis, he feared sectarian tensions would play into the hands
of the Sunni jihadis who believe the majority Shi'ites are
infidels who should die.
Using Friday sermons, Sistani repeatedly urged Iraqi leaders
to stop clinging to their posts - a clear reference to Maliki,
who drew comparisons with Saddam Hussein, the man he plotted
against for years from exile.
Behind the scenes he also used his weight to push Shi'ite
politicians to ditch Maliki. Saying no to a man who is revered
by millions of Iraqis is not an option.
The Shi'ite politicians caved in and sent a delegation to
see Sistani three weeks ago to ask for more specific directions,
according to members of the main Shi'ite coalition.
"This was not easy, it was a very difficult mission. We
became really embarrassed and under pressure from the religious
establishment," said a Shi'ite politician who pushed for Abadi.
"The clergy kept on pressuring us. So it became a must for us.
This was beyond politics; it became a duty."
In the end Sistani's tough stand plus a swirl of pressures -
including the fear of the Islamic State gaining more Sunni
followers and making good on its threat to march to Baghdad -
prompted six members of the main Shi'ite coalition to act.
They held a meeting and formally agreed on Abadi, whose
favourite quotation according to his Facebook biography is "the
key to leadership is tolerance".
"We drafted the decision and signed it," said one of the
members of the National Alliance. They then handed it to
President Fouad Masoum who immediately appointed Abadi.
Now millions of Iraqis, the United States, Iran and other
regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey will be watching
to see if he is the man who can contain the Islamic State, and
end the daily kidnappings, bombings and execution killings.
As for Maliki, he has dire predictions for a country whose
very survival as a unified state is in jeopardy. "I have been
speaking with Maliki. He is worried. He believes Iraq will be a
failed state, a nation of militias," said Salam al-Maliki, a
prominent sheikh in the former prime minister's tribe.
