BAGHDAD Aug 10 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki indicated that he will not drop his bid for a third
term and accused the president of violating the constitution in
a tough televised speech likely to deepen political tensions as
a Sunni insurgency rages.
Maliki, seen as an authoritarian and sectarian leader, has
defied calls by Sunnis, Kurds, some fellow Shi'ites and regional
power broker Iran to step aside for a less polarising figure who
can unite Iraqis against Islamic State militants.
