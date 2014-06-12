TIKRIT, Iraq, June 12 Insurgents surrounded Iraq's largest refinery in the northern town of Baiji on Thursday, police and an engineer inside said.

Sunni militants first moved into Baiji late on Tuesday, closing in on the refinery, but later withdrew to the surrounding villages after reaching a deal with local tribal chiefs.

A witness who lives in a house near the refinery said the militants arrived in more than 50 vehicles.

(Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan; Writing by Isabel Coles: editing by John Stonestreet)