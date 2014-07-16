* At least 2,000 troops moved up to border area near Anbar
* Border defences include fences and earth berms 10-km deep,
monitored by video
* Guards on Iraq border worried about both Sunni militants
and Shi'ite militias
* Not clear who fired three Grad rockets from Iraq last week
By Angus McDowall
ARAR, Saudi Arabia, July 15 The group now
calling itself the Islamic State rampaged across the border
between Syria and Iraq a month ago and has since declared a
caliphate across a swathe of the Middle East from Aleppo to the
outskirts of Baghdad.
But if its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who has proclaimed
himself ruler of all the world's Muslims, has his eyes on
extending his caliphate south, he will face a far more
formidable frontier at the border with Saudi Arabia.
Since the group then known as the Islamic State in Iraq and
the Levant (ISIL) launched its lightning offensive last month in
Iraq, Riyadh has sent thousands of troops to the border area.
They are beefing up a frontier already protected by a series
of earth berms and fences, forming an exclusion zone stretching
10 kilometres deep into Saudi territory. Its entire 850-km
length is scanned by radar and infrared video cameras, monitored
around the clock at a control room.
Last month King Abdullah pledged to take "all measures" to
protect Saudi Arabia, both from Sunni ISIL, which Saudi Arabia
has labelled a terrorist organisation, and also from Shi'ite
militia in Iraq who have mobilised to fight the insurgents.
At least 1,000 army soldiers, 1,000 national guardsmen and
three helicopter units have arrived to reinforce the border area
near the town of Arar since ISIL's advance in June, General
Faleh al-Subai'i, commander of Saudi border guards in the area,
told visiting reporters this week.
Saudi officials have not made public the total number of
extra troops they have sent to the frontier, so far declining to
comment on the accuracy of a report by Saudi-owned Al Arabiya
television which put the number of reinforcements at 30,000.
Although alarmed by ISIL's advance, border officials
describe the Shi'ite militia - allied to the government in
Baghdad and to Saudi Arabia's enemy Iran - as the bigger threat.
"ISIL is not important. It's a basic terrorist group without
any military capability or suchlike. The most important one is
the Shi'ite militia, which is organised with planning behind
it," Subai'i said.
Such views infuriate Baghdad, which accuses Riyadh of doing
too little to stop ISIL fighters who pride themselves in killing
Shi'ite civilians.
Riyadh strongly denies it has helped ISIL, and its state
media and clerics preach against the group, but it has openly
supported other Sunni militant groups fighting in Syria, and
hundreds of Saudi nationals are believed to have joined ISIL.
HARD TO BREACH
Unlike the heavily-trafficked Syria-Iraqi border, which
includes some of the most important commercial routes in the
Middle East, the Saudi-Iraqi frontier is no hub for
international trade. The post near Arar was last opened in
October, when 65,000 Iraqi pilgrims crossed for the haj.
With the crossing closed, weeds grow high in the middle of
the road to Iraq and a customs shed is carpeted in dust.
The fences and berms are hard to breach. No more than 12
people have been caught trying to cross the border illegally
since the defences were build two years ago, officials said.
Since June, patrols have been increased. Border guards, in
grey stone-pattern camouflage uniforms, say they have also
noticed increased activity among their counterparts on the other
side of the frontier.
Five guards, armed with assault rifles and stationed behind
sandbags, gazed across a few hundred metres of desert to a small
Iraqi frontier post on the other side of a dry wadi where a tiny
armed figure slowly paced the road.
Three rockets were fired from Iraq at a Saudi border guards'
housing complex last week. Subai'i said he did not know who had
fired them but believed they were intended to provoke a violent
response. His men were under strict orders not to shoot back.
"Some people suggest we look for who did it and retaliate.
But the government said no; we will have higher vigilance and
more police but nothing else," he said.
A small crater in the stony ground shows where a rocket
landed after flying over the Judaidat Arar housing compound,
missing a small power plant and its fuel tanks by 100 metres
before its shrapnel ripped ragged holes in the perimeter fence.
Iraqi border guards informed Saudi officers that they had
discovered three deserted vehicles from which three Grad rockets
had been fired and which held another five of the same type,
Subai'i said.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.
In November a Shi'ite militia quickly said it was behind the
launching of six Grad rockets - the same kind used last week -
into Saudi territory near the border with Kuwait.
The nearest Iraqi town in this expanse of desert is
al-Nukhayb, 80 kilometres away. It is still in government hands,
but to its northwest is territory where ISIL holds sway, and to
its east is Najaf province, home to strong Shi'ite militias.
"We're not sure who was responsible. It could be ISIL or
the(Shi'ite) militia, or another group," said Captain Sultan
al-Mutairi of the border guards' intelligence wing. "In Iraq
there are many terrorist groups. It's a mess up there."
(Editing by Peter Graff)