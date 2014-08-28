* Riyadh seeks strong Sunni representation in Iraq
government
* Saudi Arabia lacks tested friends in Iraq
* Kingdom in touch with moderate Sunnis in Iraq
* Kingdom glad to see the back of Maliki, seen as Iran
stooge
By Angus McDowall and William Maclean
RIYADH/DUBAI, Aug 28 With militant Islamists
gaining the upper hand in Syria's rebel movement and grabbing
big tracts of Western Iraq, Saudi Arabia's ruling family faces
an increasingly uncomfortable dilemma.
The Al Saud have long seen the conflicts in Iraq and Syria
as a pivotal battle for the future of the Middle East, pitting
Sunni Muslims against a radical, revolutionary, Shi'ite Iran.
But in both Syria and Iraq the kingdom's preferred Sunni
allies have lost out to more militant groups, and Riyadh faces
its nightmare scenario of watching two key Arab states become
proxies for its rival Tehran or, worse, perpetual failed states.
What the Al Saud dynasty most wants in both countries is a
stable government with strong Sunni representation that could
act as a bulwark both against what they see as Iranian
expansionism and a Sunni militant ideology that threatens their
own rule.
In Syria, where the Saudis are a leading backer of rebel
groups including the secular Free Syrian Army and the Islamic
Front, which includes less militant Sunni fighters, Riyadh still
has some options to influence the outcome of the war.
But in Iraq, its most populous neighbour, with which it
shares an 850 kilometre (530 mile) frontier, Saudi Arabia has
few tested friends or established links with Sunni groups, and
knows that the majority Shi'ites will continue to dominate
power.
"In terms of strategic games, the Saudis are waiting to see
what will happen," said Mustafa Alani, an Iraqi security analyst
with close ties to Riyadh's Interior Ministry.
"They don't have any group they can rely on among the Sunni
Arabs. They've been absent since 2003, and it cost them a lot."
For the Saudis, the militant advance this summer might have
given a welcome bloody nose to Tehran and Iraqi Prime Minister
Nouri al-Maliki, whom it has accused of being "Iranian 100
percent", but it did so at the partial expense of their own
security.
While Islamic State's territory does not yet extend to the
Saudi border, and appears unlikely to pose a military threat,
many of the kingdom's citizens have joined the group, raising
fears they will turn against their own government.
For the Al Saud, most Islamist factions represent a
dangerous ideological challenge to their system of dynastic
rule, leading to their campaign against the Muslim Brotherhood
in Egypt and cooperation with Washington to tackle al Qaeda.
The ruling family has grown so worried, spurred by memories
of attacks by Saudi veterans of Iraqi fighting last decade, that
King Abdullah in February decreed tough new laws and has
mobilised the powerful clergy to preach against radicalism.
"We have done and will do everything we can to stop the
spread of this corrosive poison in our country and region and
encourage all other governments to do the same," Riyadh's
ambassador to London, Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, wrote in a
British newspaper this month.
GIFT TO IRAN
Saudi authorities say they are constantly in touch with
Iraqis.
And the kingdom may have some ability to use traditional
connections to influence Sunni tribes with extensive membership
on both sides of the border.
"There is a long tradition of tribal elders from Iraq and
other Arab countries visiting Saudi princes and other important
personalities and petitioning for financial support to help them
advance their broad social and political interests," said Neil
Partrick, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services
Institute.
Nevertheless, Riyadh has had no ambassador based in Iraq
since 1990, when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait and threatened
Saudi soil, and relations have soured even further since 2003,
when the U.S.-led invasion gave the Shi'ite majority more power.
Saudi Arabia is the biggest humanitarian donor to Iraq,
following a $500 million gift via the United Nations, said one
of several diplomats in the Gulf interviewed for this article.
But its attempts to back Sunni political leaders north of
the border have been sporadic and unsuccessful.
"People think the Saudis have more influence than they do.
There are some contacts, but not much," said a diplomat.
Diplomats said both Riyadh and Qatar were in touch with a
number of "moderate Sunni leaders" in Iraq, whom they supported
to defuse growing support for Islamic State radicals.
However, such ties are not strong, said Alani.
While Riyadh did provide some funding to Iraq's Sunni tribes
after Baghdad stopped financing the Awakening movement there, a
diplomat said, the connections, mainly through the Shammar tribe
of King Abdullah's wife, were limited.
Even Saudi religious leaders have little influence over
fellow Sunnis in Iraq, most of whom follow different schools of
Muslim thought to the Wahhabi school dominant in the kingdom.
WAIT AND SEE
Immediately after Haidar al-Abadi was tapped to be prime
minister, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal described
it as the "only good news I heard lately", a sign of how far
Riyadh distrusted Maliki.
Abadi is from the same political bloc as Maliki, however,
and was described by a diplomat as "the lowest common
denominator in terms of what was acceptable to everybody".
"Abadi is from the same extremist Shi'ite party as Maliki,
so we will have to wait to see what his actions are like, not
just his words," said Abdullah al-Askar, head of the foreign
affairs committee of the appointed Shoura Council, which advises
the government on policy.
An early attempt to reach out had indifferent results, said
one senior Gulf source who declined to be named, though his
account could not be confirmed.
He said national guard head Prince Miteb bin Abdullah met
Iraqi officials after Abadi was nominated to offer advice on
tackling the Sunni insurgency, but that they were "less
welcoming than expected" and he was rebuffed.
"The prince communicated his message with officials working
with Abadi and his message was firm and clear that issue of
insurgencies must be dealt with firmly," said the source.
While the departure of Maliki removes a poisonous personal
enmity from Saudi-Iraqi ties, Riyadh also accepts the reality of
political and sectarian constraints in Baghdad, said the source.
"There's an understanding that for the time being, the prime
minister in Iraq needs to be a Shi'ite," he said.
Some Iraqis hope the changes in Baghdad could lead to a
wider accommodation between Tehran and Riyadh, helping to cool
tensions in their country and across the Middle East.
"I think there will be positive developments between Iran
and Saudi Arabia because of the advance of the Islamic State ...
They will both play a role now in Iraq because of Islamic
State," Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters.
But after Saudi and Iranian officials met for their first
bilateral talks since moderate President Hassan Rouhani was
elected last year, official media in both countries kept
reporting of the exchange to a minimum. It was a sign, say
analysts, of how far their mutual suspicions persist, and how
difficult it will be to work together to tackle Islamic State.
(Additional reporting by Michael Georgy in Baghdad and Amena
Bakr in Doha; Editing by Will Waterman)