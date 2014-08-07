GENEVA Aug 7 Some of the many thousands of people trapped by Islamic State militants on Sinjar mountain in northern Iraq have been rescued in the past 24 hours, a spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Thursday.

"We're just receiving the information right now. We've just heard that people over the last 24 hours have been extracted and the U.N. is mobilising resources to ensure that these people are assisted on arrival," David Swanson said by phone from Iraq.

Almost 200,000 had fled the fighting the past few days in "tragedy of immense proportions", he said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)