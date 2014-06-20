UPDATE 2-Toshiba asks for second Q3 extension, expands Westinghouse probe
* Says Westinghouse managers have exterted inappropriate pressure
BAGHDAD, June 20 Iraq's Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani called Friday for the newly elected parliament to begin work and start the process of forming the next government without delay.
Sistani's sermon, read by his representative at the Imam Hussein shrine in Kerbala, called for parliament to convene after Iraq's federal court ratified the results this week.
(Reporting By Raheem Salman, Editing by Ned Parker and Alison Williams)
* Says Westinghouse managers have exterted inappropriate pressure
* Jan-Feb natgas output unchanged on yr (Adds details, background)
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum