BAGHDAD, June 20 Iraq's Grand Ayatollah Ali
Sistani called on Friday for the newly elected parliament to
begin work and start the process of forming the next government
without delay.
A sermon by Sistani, highest religious authority for the
country's Shi'ite Muslims, was read out by his representative
Sayed Ahmed al-Saafi at the Imam Hussein shrine in Kerbala. It
called for parliament to convene after Iraq's federal court
ratified election results this week.
"The federal court ratified the results of the elections and
there are timings according to the constitution to hold the
session for the new parliament to choose its speaker, president
and the prime minister and also to form the new government," it
said.
"It is very important to be committed to these timings and
not to violate them."
According to the constitution, the parliament's first
session should be held within 15 days of the ratification of
results. But Iraqi political blocs are divided over whether to
hold the meeting, faced with a war against Sunni militants, who
seized Mosul and other northern cities last week.
(Reporting by Raheem Salman; Editing by Andrew Roche)