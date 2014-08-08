BAGHDAD Aug 8 Iraq's top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, said on Friday that politicians who cling to their posts are making a "grave mistake", piling pressure on Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki to drop his bid for a third term.

Sistani, delivering his weekly Friday sermon through a spokesman in the sacred Shi'ite city of Kerbala, urged Iraq's bickering political leaders to choose a prime minister who can end the security crisis posed by Islamic State militants.

