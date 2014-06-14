* Insurgents now holding 80 Turks hostage
* Turkish consulate overrun by hundreds of fighters
* Turkey says has no plans for military strike
* Foreign ministry says full evacuation not on agenda
By Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, June 14 Diplomats and soldiers trapped
inside Turkey's consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul
had no option but to surrender this week after hundreds of
heavily armed Islamist militants surrounded the building, the
foreign ministry said on Saturday.
The seizure by insurgents from the Islamic State in Iraq and
the Levant (ISIL) on Wednesday of 49 Turks, including special
forces soldiers, diplomats and children, has prompted criticism
of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government for failing to
foresee the danger and evacuate the consulate sooner.
The ISIL offensive threatens to dismember Iraq and leaves
Turkey facing a widening Islamist insurgency in two of its
southern neighbours, with ISIL also making territorial gains in
Syria near the Turkish border.
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Naci Koru said every
security precaution had been taken at the consulate but that
events unfolded quickly and that Iraqi security forces stationed
around the building abandoned their posts as ISIL seized Mosul.
"We gave an order (on Tuesday) to evacuate but our consul
general told us that they were safer inside the consulate. He
said it was not possible to evacuate under the circumstances,"
Koru told reporters in Ankara.
Hundreds of insurgents surrounded the building the next day,
he said, at which point the consul general called Ankara again.
"The militants were asking them to surrender in 10 minutes
and said otherwise they would come in. We contacted our prime
minister and foreign minister immediately and the decision (to
surrender) was made," Koru said.
"It wasn't possible to confront such a large group with the
number of security personnel inside the consulate."
The militants entered the building and put the 49 people
into vehicles before taking them to another location, where they
are still being held and are unharmed, Koru said.
Some Turkish commentators have suggested the events could
jeopardise Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's chances of
replacing Erdogan as prime minister. Davutoglu is seen as a
potential candidate for the job if, as expected, Erdogan decides
to run for Turkey's presidency in an August election.
Erdogan said on Friday all efforts were being made to secure
the release of the consulate staff, as well as a second group of
31 Turkish truck drivers also captured by ISIL this week. He
criticised his opponents for trying to make political capital
out of a highly sensitive situation.
NO PLANS FOR MILITARY STRIKE
Turkish officials have made clear there are no immediate
plans to launch any sort of military operation to release the
hostages, saying relevant militant groups have been contacted
and that diplomatic efforts are underway in co-ordination with
NATO, the Iraqi government and the United States.
"Our first priority right now is the safe release of our
citizens. There is no such thing on our agenda," Koru said, when
asked whether Turkey would consider a military intervention.
No demands have been made by ISIL for the release of any of
the 80 hostages, Koru added.
Iraq is Turkey's second biggest export market and largest
oil supplier. The Turkish foreign ministry says an estimated
120,000 Turks are registered as resident in the country.
The vast majority of them reside in the autonomous Kurdish
enclave which curves around north and east of Mosul and which so
far has not been targeted by ISIL, serving as a buffer between
the insurgents' advance and Turkish territory.
Turkey has urged its nationals to leave Iraq. Flag carrier
Turkish Airlines is scheduling additional flights to
Baghdad and Arbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, to help them do so.
Davutoglu said on Friday there were no plans for a full
evacuation but that a crisis centre with representatives of the
foreign, economy, energy, transportation and customs ministries
had been set up to keep track of Turkish workers in Iraq.
"We are standing next to our friendly neighbour ... We have
so many areas of cooperation with Iraq and one of the decisions
we have taken is that our cooperation will continue
uninterrupted," he said.
"We are not planning a total evacuation ... According to our
risk analysis, there is no such need."
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Gareth Jones)