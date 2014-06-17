ISTANBUL, June 17 Turkey has imposed a ban on
media reporting about the seizure by Islamic militants of
Turkish diplomats and soldiers from the country's consulate in
the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, Ankara's broadcasting
authority said on Tuesday.
Insurgents from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant
(ISIL) seized 49 Turks, including special forces soldiers,
diplomats and children last Wednesday, prompting criticism of
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government for failing to
foresee the danger and evacuate the consulate sooner.
An Ankara court imposed the reporting ban on the grounds of
protecting the safety of those held, according to a copy of the
ruling published by the RTUK broadcasting authority.
Erdogan, whose government imposed bans on Facebook and
YouTube during a recent corruption scandal, is keen to avoid
negative publicity ahead of a presidential election in August in
which he is expected to stand.
Critics and rights groups have frequently accused Erdogan of
seeking to cow the media, pointing to the high number
journalists in detention, pressure on editors to steer clear of
coverage critical of the government, and recent bans imposed on
Facebook and YouTube as a corruption scandal swirled.
Erdogan has accused the opposition of trying to make
political capital out of the Mosul events and said its comments
on the subject risked the lives of those being held.
The foreign ministry said on Saturday the group had had no
option but to surrender after hundreds of heavily armed
militants surrounded the consulate building.
The ISIL offensive threatens to dismember Iraq and leaves
Turkey facing a widening Islamist insurgency in two of its
southern neighbours, with ISIL also making territorial gains in
Syria near the Turkish border.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen called on
Monday for the immediate release of the Turks held in Mosul.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ralph
Boulton)