UNITED NATIONS Aug 7 The U.N. Security Council condemned on Thursday recent attacks by Islamic State militants in Iraq and called for international support for the country after the 15-member body held an emergency meeting on the situation.

"The members of the Security Council call on the international community to support the government and people of Iraq and to do all it can to help alleviate the suffering of the population affected by the current conflict in Iraq," said Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant, president of the council for August.

This is the third council statement related to the offensive by Islamic State, which is considered more extreme than al Qaeda. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)