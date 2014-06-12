By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, June 12 The top U.N. official in
Iraq told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday there was no
immediate danger of violence spreading to Baghdad, but that the
northern offensive by Islamist rebels posed a great threat to
the country's sovereignty, diplomats said.
Nickolay Mladenov, head of the U.N. political mission in
Iraq, briefed the council via video link on this week's sudden
northern advance by fighters of the al Qaeda offshoot Islamic
State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
Iraqi Kurds took advantage of the chaos on Thursday to
swiftly seize control of the northern oil city of Kirkuk.
"He was quite assured in that Baghdad is well protected and
the government is in control, so there is ... no immediate
danger of the violence spreading to Baghdad," said Russian U.N.
Ambassador Vitaly Churkin after Mladenov's closed-door briefing.
But Mladenov had noted that there were concerns about the
violence spreading beyond the north, Churkin added.
"It's a disaster," French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud said
after the meeting.
Churkin, president of the 15-member council for June, told
reporters that the council expressed its unanimous support to
the government and people of Iraq in their fight against
terrorism.
"They strongly condemned all terrorist and extremist
activities regardless of their motivation," he said. "They also
stressed the importance of inclusive national dialogue."
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, who is
currently visiting Jordan and Turkey, said in a statement that
the violence by the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant "is a
clear security threat to Iraq and a growing threat to the
region."
"The United States will continue working with the people of
Iraq, regional partners, and international organizations to
ensure that the resources and strategies needed to combat ISIL
and other emerging terrorist groups are in place," she said.
Before briefing the Security Council, Mladenov met with
Iraq's parliamentary speaker, Osama al-Nujaifi.
"He expressed his concern for the grave situation, saying
that the ongoing violence in parts of Iraq is the most severe
threat to its security in years," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told
reporters in New York. "He reiterated the U.N.'s support for the
Iraqi government in its efforts to fight against terrorism."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)