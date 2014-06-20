UPDATE 1-China Jan-Feb daily refinery runs at second-highest on record
* Jan-Feb natgas output unchanged on yr (Adds details, background)
NEW YORK, June 20 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned on Friday that airstrikes against Islamist militants in Iraq could be counter-productive unless moves were made to create an inclusive government.
"Military strikes against (ISIL) might have little lasting effect or even be counter-productive if there is no movement towards inclusive government in Iraq," Ban said, referring to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Jan-Feb natgas output unchanged on yr (Adds details, background)
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
BEIJING, March 14 China's coal output fell 1.7 percent in the first two months of the year, even after Beijing urged miners to ramp up output to replenish supplies during the cold winter months, reversing tough measures to cut the country's reliance on fossil fuels.